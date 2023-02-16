Welcome to the “Pause USB Power Delivery,” feature. A feature that has been set up to deliver a more powerful gaming experience for players while extending the lifespan of your battery. The feature is set to roll out on the Galaxy S23 and some older Samsung phones. The launch of the S23 series brought a wide range of software improvements, and these improvements are likely to get to the older Galaxy models as well.

Most of the software improvements are to be compatible with devices such as the Galaxy Fold Range, the Galaxy A73 5G, and the S22.

The “Pause USB Power Delivery” Feature

This is a feature that will come with the game booster settings in your Galaxy S23 Series. If you own a Samsung, I know you’re already familiar with the game acceleration feature, and you'll agree with me this has made gaming amazing. Well, this time Samsung has brought us another feature known as the “Pause USB Power Delivery.” This feature you can simply use by toggling on or off to improve gaming on Galaxy devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

This feature comes essential for gaming phones because it means when playing games with the phone plugged in, the battery doesn't charge. Instead, the power is directly diverted to the phone, and this results in better gaming performance. The processor receives more power making it less likely to throttle as your phone won't overheat. Charging your Phone whilst playing games is one of the greatest sources of overheating, resulting in a reduced lifespan.

The feature is set to roll out not in the system update but as an update to the Game Booster app. This will make gaming better with a Samsung phone. Samsung Galaxy phones are known for having extensive features that have made the brand great for gaming over the years. These features could either extend battery life or boost performance along with the game launcher.

Setting Up Game Launcher on Your Samsung Galaxy Phone

I have some good news for you when it comes to the game launcher. Game Launcher comes pre-installed almost on every Galaxy device. To enable the game launcher, simply go to settings> advanced features and turn on the game launcher.

When Game Launcher has been enabled, the next step is to set up your gamer profile which needs to be unique from all other players. You can always change your gamer name and avatar later, just in case you aren’t sure about the one you've selected.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Can You Do With Game Launcher?

You can use it to have all your games in Game Launcher only. No more crowded home screens because it comes with excellent library management features. You can have quick access by simply adding bookmarks. You can play demos without downloading them. You can easily access notification history for your games. You can use the booster to improve game performance

I think you’ll agree with me that the Samsung game launcher is a perfect place to organize your games and track your playtime as well as your notification history and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement