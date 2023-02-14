Huawei is one of the most recognized smartphone brands in the world, and it is getting ready to launch the Huawei P60 lineup. The launch of the P60 smartphone lineup will happen with the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ TWS earphone launch.

These devices will undergo various changes, and many hardware specs may also be upgraded. Recent rumors suggest that Huawei may display the P60 lineup of smartphones at the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) Barcelona 2023 event.

What’s New?

There have been various leaks regarding the design of the new P60 series. The manufacturer has upgraded the camera module. A leather back panel may also be visible. Huawei has specialized in camera phones, and the P60 series will not be any different. As per more leaks, the smartphones will have three distinct cameras. The new series will be perfect for people who love photography.

Will the Rumors Be Proven Right?

While all this is still speculation, the upcoming MWC event in Barcelona will confirm a few things. The event is scheduled to take place between February 27th and March 2nd. While no launch date has been confirmed for the P60 lineup, there will be more clarity after the event has occurred. Watch this space for more updates.

