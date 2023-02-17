MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Is Built on 4nm Process, Arrives in Mid-range Android Phones Soon

Shaun
Feb 17, 2023
Updated • Feb 17, 2023
Google Android, Mobile Computing
|
0

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Is Built on 4nm Process, Arrives in Mid-range Android Phones Soon 

MediaTek is soon launching its Dimensity 7200 chipset. It is a 4nm process and is expected to debut next month. As per MediaTek, the Dimensity 7200 is a chip that is 5G ready and is the introduction of the 7000 MediaTek chipset series. 

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Is Built on 4nm Process, Arrives in Mid-range Android Phones Soon

What Does the Chipset Offer?

MediaTek claims that the most interesting part of its Dimensity 7200 chipset is that it is built on a 4nm process. This is also the process that has been used for other flagship chips by MediaTek, including the Dimensity 9200. 

Dimensity 7200 comes with an octa-core design. It has two Cortex A715 cores and six Cortex A510 cores. The Dimensity 7200 also supports sub6 5G networks along with Bluetooth 5.3/LE and Wi-Fi 6E. MediaTek also claims that the chipset supports 4K HDR recording and cameras in the range of up to 200mp. Users can now enjoy faster frame rates and gaming enhancements on their smartphones that help extend battery life when playing for long.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chipset also provides faster speeds and comes with power saving enhancements. It supports dual 5G sims and dual VoNR for better call quality.

When Will It Launch?

The new MediaTek Dimensity 7200 is expected to debut in new Android phones in the first quarter of 2023. While it is possible that the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona may see the launch of new mid-range Dimensity 7200 phones. Watch this space for more.

MediaTek

Advertisement

Related content

google privacy sandbox

Google's Privacy Sandbox beta on Android: A step forward for privacy, or a clever way to target you with more ads?
chrome android in app browser

Google Unveils Major Advancements in Android's In-App Browsing!
android 14 cloned apps

You may soon use multiple accounts on Android 14 for apps and services
Google’s Android Auto 8.8 is available for download now

Google’s Android Auto 8.8 is available for download now
How to install the Android 14 Developer Preview

How to install the Android 14 Developer Preview
android 14 logo

Android 14 Preview 1 released: blocks old apps by default

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved