MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Is Built on 4nm Process, Arrives in Mid-range Android Phones Soon

MediaTek is soon launching its Dimensity 7200 chipset. It is a 4nm process and is expected to debut next month. As per MediaTek, the Dimensity 7200 is a chip that is 5G ready and is the introduction of the 7000 MediaTek chipset series.

What Does the Chipset Offer?

MediaTek claims that the most interesting part of its Dimensity 7200 chipset is that it is built on a 4nm process. This is also the process that has been used for other flagship chips by MediaTek, including the Dimensity 9200.

Dimensity 7200 comes with an octa-core design. It has two Cortex A715 cores and six Cortex A510 cores. The Dimensity 7200 also supports sub6 5G networks along with Bluetooth 5.3/LE and Wi-Fi 6E. MediaTek also claims that the chipset supports 4K HDR recording and cameras in the range of up to 200mp. Users can now enjoy faster frame rates and gaming enhancements on their smartphones that help extend battery life when playing for long.

The chipset also provides faster speeds and comes with power saving enhancements. It supports dual 5G sims and dual VoNR for better call quality.

When Will It Launch?

The new MediaTek Dimensity 7200 is expected to debut in new Android phones in the first quarter of 2023. While it is possible that the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona may see the launch of new mid-range Dimensity 7200 phones. Watch this space for more.

