Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Fails to Outperform Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Phones in a Real-World Gaming Test

Shaun
Feb 17, 2023
Updated • Feb 17, 2023
The all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone series was being marketed as a gaming powerhouse due to its Snapdragon Gen 2 chipset. However, the reality is far from that. The S23 series seems to have fallen short of expectations after a Genshin Impact gaming test.

Is It Good for Gaming?

The Samsung S23 debuted early this month and came with an exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It featured a Cortex-X3 prime core that boosted the processor from 3.2 GHz to 3.36 GHz. Although this change delivered impressive CPU numbers, the phones may not be that great for gaming.

A user named Golden Retriever tested the Samsung S23 Ultra when playing the popular game Genshin Impact. The phone put up a disappointing show and the numbers were worse than other phones that also featured Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets. The worst part is that the new S23 phone did not even outperform the last generation phones that featured Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. 

What Did the Results Say?

The S23 Ultra recorded an FPS of 55 on average. This is lower than devices on the same chipset. For example, Xiaomi 13 Pro delivered an average FPS of 59.4. To put this in perspective, Xiaomi 12T Pro has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and it delivered an average FPS of 59.2.

Also, the S23 Ultra had an average power draw of 6.4W. This means it consumed more power than the Xiaomi 13 Pro (5.5 W) and Xiaomi 12T Pro (5.8 W). The S23 Ultra also got hotter than the other phones and reached a temperature of 43.6 °C as compared to 39.3 °C for the Xiaomi 13 Pro and 41.5 °C for the Xiaomi 12T Pro.

If you think that maybe the Xiaomi is just a better phone, the test was also conducted with a Vivo X90 Pro Plus that is powered with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It delivered an average FPS of 58.4, 5.2 W power consumption, and a phone temperature of 39.1 °C.

Will It Get Better?

Users are hoping that the S23 series may be optimized for high-end games such as Gensin Impact. Whether that will happen, only Samsung can answer. We will update you regarding any developments on this front.

