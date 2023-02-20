iPhones Set to Receive WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture Mode for Video Calls

WhatsApp users on iOS can now expect a new update that introduces video call picture-in-picture mode, enabling simultaneous app usage while still being able to view the caller. According to reports by 9to5Mac, the developer Meta has already initiated the rollout of this feature with the latest version, 23.3.77, now available on the App Store.

With this update, users can easily minimize the WhatsApp app during a video call and access a persistent video thumbnail that remains on screen, allowing them to use other apps as needed while continuing with the video call.

WhatsApp had previously revealed plans for the introduction of the picture-in-picture mode last year, and it appears that the feature has now undergone successful beta testing, prompting the official rollout to all iOS users. As of now, the new feature is exclusive to iOS, with no information regarding its potential availability on Android in the future.

In addition to the introduction of the picture-in-picture mode, the latest iOS update includes a few other notable improvements. This includes the ability to add captions to documents, support for longer group chat names and descriptions, as well as the option to create personalized avatars that can be used as stickers.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is undoubtedly committed to ensuring that the platform remains popular among millions of users. It is this commitment that drives the constant development and refinement of the app by its software developers, who regularly introduce numerous and frequent updates to improve the user experience. From offline message sending to expanded media-sharing capabilities, new updates are frequently released for WhatsApp, with little delay between each successive update.

The frequent updates released by WhatsApp are typically well-conceived and practical, with the latest video call picture-in-picture mode serving as an excellent example of this. This new feature enhances the user experience, allowing for simultaneous app usage while staying on the video call.

It's also worth noting the extensive range of WhatsApp's applications. Along with Android and iOS, the platform offers native apps for Windows and macOS, as well as a browser version. However, the absence of an iPad version leaves room for further development and expansion of the platform.

