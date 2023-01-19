WhatsApp continues to impress its users as they release frequent updates containing subtle improvements and new features, such as being able to undo the ‘Delete for Me’ option. While many of these new features aren’t broadcast publicly before release, they can be spotted on the WhatsApp beta version, where they’re tested out. This year, WhatsApp is kicking off with a bang with five new features that are sure to make using the messaging app even more convenient.

The first new feature that users on the beta program have noticed is a copy text from an image feature. This new feature will first be released to iPhone users, as the latest models (iOS 16 or later) already include a similar feature. This feature will allow users to copy text from images and photos.

Another useful feature coming to the messaging platform is the ability to add a caption when forwarding a message. At the moment when you forward a message, you can’t add a caption to provide some context. Instead, you have to navigate back to the conversation where you forwarded the message and then type a message. This can sometimes cause confusion, so adding a feature where you can add a caption is great. This feature will also enable the user to remove the original caption if it’s no longer needed. This feature is still in development and should be released publicly soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another extremely beneficial feature that will be coming to WhatsApp users soon is a much better way to backup files and move your chat history between Android devices. Currently, Android users back up their chat history to Google Drive. However, this is not the most secure way as Google Drive does not have end-to-end encryption. The developers at WhatsApp are working on a feature to move your chats between devices without Google Drive. All we know at the moment is that you’ll have to accept certain permissions to use this feature, and you’ll probably need to scan a QR code with both your old and new device to transfer the chat history privately.

Although ‘Status’ isn’t a feature that's frequently used on the platform, it is one of the main tabs. When last did you post a status on WhatsApp? Statuses can be GIFs, text, photos, or videos. Anyway, the new feature affecting statuses that are being tested is a voice note status. As you probably guessed, it’ll enable users to add a voice note as a status.

Finally, the fifth and last new feature to kick off 2023 is a proxy connection. This will enable the user to connect a proxy to their WhatsApp so that they can continue using the app in countries where it might be banned, like Iran. The proxy also adds an additional layer of security and privacy to the app and your communications. This feature is already rolling out in the latest version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is one of the top messaging platforms and is used by approximately two billion people worldwide. These consistent updates with new features keep the app new, fresh, and evolving with the latest needs of its users.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement