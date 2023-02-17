WhatsApp Claims Telegram Is Russian Spyware. And Telegram Reacts

Will Cathcart, CEO of WhatsApp, has ignited a debate over the encryption and security of Telegram. Will believes that Telegram is not safe and even claims that it serves as spyware for the Russians.

In recent years, the rivalry between the two messaging platforms has benefited users and the platforms. While security and privacy have been a source of debate, never have any of the platforms made such serious allegations in the past.

What Sparked the Debate?

Will was referring to an article in the Wired that claims that the Kremlin controlled Telegram. Will also claimed that Telegram does not provide end-to-end encryption for individual and group chats. He also claims that Telegram’s E2EE (end-to-end encryption) protocols cannot be verified independently.

Collaboration With the Russian Government?

Will also claimed that Telegram’s API can be used for mass surveillance. He even asked users to stop using Telegram and said that it was friendly advice from him.

Telegram Responds

Dubai-based Telegram has responded to WhatsApp’s allegations. Remi Vaughn, the spokesperson for Telegram, has said that the article from Wired and the claims from Will Cathcart contain errors. Remi also claimed that the editorial team ignored all responses from Telegram.

As per Remi, there were nine errors in Wired’s article. Responding to the security allegation by Will, Remi said that Telegram uses MTProto 2.0 protocol, and this is verified by an independent team from the University of Udine. Remi also suggested that users should check the authentication key fingerprints through an external safe channel to ensure their chats are private.

