WhatsApp Claims Telegram Is Russian Spyware. And Telegram Reacts
Will Cathcart, CEO of WhatsApp, has ignited a debate over the encryption and security of Telegram. Will believes that Telegram is not safe and even claims that it serves as spyware for the Russians.
In recent years, the rivalry between the two messaging platforms has benefited users and the platforms. While security and privacy have been a source of debate, never have any of the platforms made such serious allegations in the past.
What Sparked the Debate?
Will was referring to an article in the Wired that claims that the Kremlin controlled Telegram. Will also claimed that Telegram does not provide end-to-end encryption for individual and group chats. He also claims that Telegram’s E2EE (end-to-end encryption) protocols cannot be verified independently.
Collaboration With the Russian Government?
Will also claimed that Telegram’s API can be used for mass surveillance. He even asked users to stop using Telegram and said that it was friendly advice from him.
Telegram Responds
Dubai-based Telegram has responded to WhatsApp’s allegations. Remi Vaughn, the spokesperson for Telegram, has said that the article from Wired and the claims from Will Cathcart contain errors. Remi also claimed that the editorial team ignored all responses from Telegram.
As per Remi, there were nine errors in Wired’s article. Responding to the security allegation by Will, Remi said that Telegram uses MTProto 2.0 protocol, and this is verified by an independent team from the University of Udine. Remi also suggested that users should check the authentication key fingerprints through an external safe channel to ensure their chats are private.
Comments
The links to telegram and whatsapp point to softonic?
Indeed. And within several Ghacks articles.
Makes me lose time, but gain privacy, given I use a blocklist which prevents connections to Softonic servers [https://dblw.oisd.nl/basic/]
Either use a Web search engine or directly search on Wikipedia [https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telegram_(software)]
Gosh, if only Ghacks had been sold to another company than Softonic …
When the CEO of a rival company says stuff like this, it is obvious why, this is like school-yard tactics – not even worth batting an eye about.
I’ve no doubt Facebook/Whatsapp has collaborated with US government, perhaps even others – so glass houses?
I agree, the CEO of whatsapp should certainly be familiar with spyware! My advice: don’t trust any of them.
“On 18 June 2020 Roskomnadzor lifted its ban on Telegram after it agrees to help with extremism investigations.” quote from Wikipedia.
But we all know that Russian Government considers extremists anybody who has different political views, LGBT members and people unhappy with war in Ukraine.
Yeah sorry boris, not a valid point – I have no doubt instagram, twitter, facebook, and all the rest of them, readily comply with governments of US, UK, Australia, Canada, etc – there’s nothing that makes the governments of these countries better or more virtuous than, say, the government of Russia.
In fact, I can get in trouble with the police in the United Kingdom just by publicly stating on social media that I don’t think women can have male genetalia, or by quoting rap lyrics whilst not being african american, so go ahead, try tell me that the Russian government is the tyrannical one here.
Again, if western social media bend over for western governments, they are just as compromised as telegram is (and considering the point i’ve just made, perhaps worse).
I would use Telegram rather than WhatsApp
Meta/Facebook already has much of my data… I don’t want it to access my phonebook contacts…
If you do not live in Russia, it is fine. Otherwise, you are asking for trouble.
Telegram has offices in the western countries too and they need to comply with authorities.
I don’t know why people think that Telegram is safer than Discord. Any time you use unencrypted comms you give data to 3rd parties.
Wait a minute. Was is politic of Facebook/Meta about privacy of users this communicator? As we know they changed some time ago agreement which cased all data might be used by Facebook. In result several users of WA leaved this communicator and went to competition. I think the most of them selected Telegram.
So maybe now again their users leaving and they want to stop this by this dirty method.
As far as I know Telegram doesn’t cooperate with Russian Goverment. Some time ago well known was case when Russian Goverment wants to get encrypting keys, and because Telegram doesn’t have them then sent them normal (steel) keys.