Apple | Mixed Reality | XR Headset | Delayed Launch

Apple Debut of Mixed Reality Headset Is Reportedly Delayed Until June

Apple fans have eagerly awaited the announcement of the Mixed Reality (XR) headsets. However, rumor has it that the headsets will have to wait till June. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the expected launch of the XR headsets were in March or April and has now been moved to June. The XR headsets are now expected to be unveiled at the annual WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) scheduled to be held in June.

Stretched Project Timeline

Apple has been stretching the timeline of the XR headsets since 2017. The first launch was expected in 2019, which eventually kept getting pushed a year later. As per Gurman, Apple had decided to announce their XR headset at a special event and more details were expected to follow at the WWDC in June. Now that the announcement will happen in June, headset sales won’t go live until the end of the year. Ming Chi-Kuo, an Apple expert, has predicted that the XR headsets would only be launched in the latter half of 2023 and it looks like that prediction will come true.

Why the Delay?

According to Gurman, a spring launch would not be possible due to shipping delays and certain hardware and software bugs. The XR headsets will feature a new operating system, 4K virtual reality display, an M2 chip, and more than a dozen cameras to make augmented reality even more incredible.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is It Priced At?

Rumors have it that if Apple gets the XR headset right, it will be worth the wait. The expected price should be in the region of $3000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement