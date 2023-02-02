We haven’t really heard much about Samsung developing new VR headgear since 2015 when its last attempt failed. That doesn’t mean the company has given up on the idea, though. In one of its latest moves, it’s joining forces with Google and Qualcomm to work on a mixed-reality project.

Samsung Gear VR came out almost a decade ago, but it wasn’t much of a success. If you recall, Google Glass also appeared, but not many people were impressed with it. Now, the companies are working together to take a dive into extended reality one more time. With Qualcomm developing the chipset, Google will deliver the software requirements.

Here is what TM Roh, Samsung Head of Mobile, had to say:

"We believe that the ecosystem has to be somewhat ready for the product to be launched and for the product to be successful as well," Roh said. "And as you know, there have been many attempts by other companies so far, but not as successful as had been hoped because perhaps the ecosystem was not as ready as it should have been."

Even Meta and Microsoft didn’t fare too well with their VR projects. For some reason, Samsung believes the time is right to try again. It’s now looking into ways to incorporate mixed reality in different fields, and we’ll have to see how much of that applies to gaming. Maybe we’ll finally see futuristic technology that we’ve only ever witnessed in science fiction movies.

I remember when I played VR games on the PSVR for the PS4. After many attempts, I came to realize that I was suffering from motion sickness. As much as I love Skyrim, I just couldn’t deal with the nausea that came with the reality moving around me.

Hopefully, mixed reality won’t have the same effect. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if Samsung’s project actually takes off.

Source: https://appleinsider.com/articles/23/02/01/samsung-partners-with-google-qualcomm-for-mixed-reality

