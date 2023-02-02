Are you ready for mixed reality? Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm think you are

Shaun
Feb 2, 2023
Updated • Feb 2, 2023
Hardware, Misc
|
0

We haven’t really heard much about Samsung developing new VR headgear since 2015 when its last attempt failed. That doesn’t mean the company has given up on the idea, though. In one of its latest moves, it’s joining forces with Google and Qualcomm to work on a mixed-reality project.

Samsung Gear VR came out almost a decade ago, but it wasn’t much of a success. If you recall, Google Glass also appeared, but not many people were impressed with it. Now, the companies are working together to take a dive into extended reality one more time. With Qualcomm developing the chipset, Google will deliver the software requirements.

Here is what TM Roh, Samsung Head of Mobile, had to say:

"We believe that the ecosystem has to be somewhat ready for the product to be launched and for the product to be successful as well," Roh said. "And as you know, there have been many attempts by other companies so far, but not as successful as had been hoped because perhaps the ecosystem was not as ready as it should have been."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mixed reality is on its way thanks to Google and Qualcomm
Even Meta and Microsoft didn’t fare too well with their VR projects. For some reason, Samsung believes the time is right to try again. It’s now looking into ways to incorporate mixed reality in different fields, and we’ll have to see how much of that applies to gaming. Maybe we’ll finally see futuristic technology that we’ve only ever witnessed in science fiction movies.

I remember when I played VR games on the PSVR for the PS4. After many attempts, I came to realize that I was suffering from motion sickness. As much as I love Skyrim, I just couldn’t deal with the nausea that came with the reality moving around me. 

Hopefully, mixed reality won’t have the same effect. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if Samsung’s project actually takes off.

Source: https://appleinsider.com/articles/23/02/01/samsung-partners-with-google-qualcomm-for-mixed-reality

Advertisement

Related content

M2 Pro/Max to M1 Pro/Max: A Look at the Speed of Apple's Latest Silicon Chips

M2 Pro/Max to M1 Pro/Max: A Look at the Speed of Apple's Latest Silicon Chips
A Discord bug is slowing down Nvidia graphics cards

A Discord bug is slowing down Nvidia graphics cards and this is the solution
Are the new MacBook Pros worth it? Key specs of the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 2023

Are the new MacBook Pros worth it? Key specs of the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 2023
Samsung’s S23 Ultra may be hiding by a revolutionary new sensor

Samsung’s new sensor might be the S23 Ultra’s secret weapon
Back to Vintage: Sony’s New Walkman, Price, Availability and Key Specs

Back to Vintage: Sony’s New Walkman, Price, Availability and Key Specs
Will there be a touchscreen Mac

Will there be a touchscreen Mac? Here's what you need to know

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved