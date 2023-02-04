Razer Showcases an extremely light Gaming, 49 Grams

Feb 4, 2023
Razer has announced its new gaming mouse. It’s called Viper Mini Signature Edition. It’s said to be the lightest gaming mouse ever, weighing in at just 49 grams. The mouse is 16% lighter than the previous mouse, called the Viper V2 Pro. This is one of the lightest gaming mice seen released by any large gaming company.

What Makes This Mouse Special?

This mouse is made with a special exoskeleton made of magnesium alloy. It has an interior that’s semi-hollow, and it looks similar to SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless. 

Charlie Bolton, the head of Industrial Design at Razer, said that they wanted to change from the honeycomb design seen in traditional mice. This is why they needed a material that will withstand the strength-to-weight ratio. Razer considered several materials, including titanium and carbon fiber, and eventually settled for Magnesium Alloy.

Razer debuts its lightest gaming mouse ever, weighing in at 49 grams

Mouse Specs

According to Razer, the mouse will use fast wireless technology, making it among the best-performing gaming devices. It also comes with Optical Mouse Switches 3rd Generation, Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, and HyperPolling Wireless that comes with polling rates of 4000Hz. As per Razer, the battery will last up to 60 hours and you can charge it using USB-C in just about 90 minutes. The mouse ships with a USB dongle that is pre-paired.

When Will It Be Available?

This new ultralight gaming mouse from Razer will be available only on Razer’s website from February 11th. The cost will be around $280.

Source: Engadget

Comments

  Simon said on February 4, 2023 at 3:27 pm
    Razor mice come with embedded nag bloatware. Never again.

  Tachy said on February 4, 2023 at 6:11 pm
    @Simon

    Calling it “Bloatware” is like calling a nuclear bomb a firecracker.

    “I would pay for software to replace Razer Synapse for my Razer Tartarus that didn’t try to go online and so would thousands of others.”

    “Razer Synapse” is one of the most invasive spyware apps one can install. I know as I regretably have it on my system so I can use preset profiles my Razer Tartarus gaming keypad.

    Keeping it reigned in is not an easy task. If you kill one of the 5 processes running, only one of which is actually needed to use the hardware, it will restart automatically. If you prevent one from restarting, they all stop working.

    “razercentralservice.exe” tries to connect to many different ip’s 30 times a second, nonstop, 24/7/365. (I have the firewall logs to prove it) even when you use the software in offline (guest) mode.

    I’ve had to write a script to kill all of its proccesses and prevent them from restarting for when I need to use the firewall logs to troubleshoot anything.

    The software also tries to reinstall itself from time to time for no reason. I speculate that it’s trying to overcome the firewall rules blocking it.

    A Mouse is a different story though. You can just use X-Mouse.

    I can’t remember who to credit but someone told me about it in a comment such as this one when I mentioned that the program specifics profiles in Intellipoint stopped working with windows 10 because they wan’t you to buy new hardware. I still use a Microsoft Trackball optical. I’ve rebuilt it myself replacing the steel bearings with silicone nitride ceramic bearings, keeping it working like new.

