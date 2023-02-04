Razer has announced its new gaming mouse. It’s called Viper Mini Signature Edition. It’s said to be the lightest gaming mouse ever, weighing in at just 49 grams. The mouse is 16% lighter than the previous mouse, called the Viper V2 Pro. This is one of the lightest gaming mice seen released by any large gaming company.

What Makes This Mouse Special?

This mouse is made with a special exoskeleton made of magnesium alloy. It has an interior that’s semi-hollow, and it looks similar to SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless.

Charlie Bolton, the head of Industrial Design at Razer, said that they wanted to change from the honeycomb design seen in traditional mice. This is why they needed a material that will withstand the strength-to-weight ratio. Razer considered several materials, including titanium and carbon fiber, and eventually settled for Magnesium Alloy.

Mouse Specs

According to Razer, the mouse will use fast wireless technology, making it among the best-performing gaming devices. It also comes with Optical Mouse Switches 3rd Generation, Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, and HyperPolling Wireless that comes with polling rates of 4000Hz. As per Razer, the battery will last up to 60 hours and you can charge it using USB-C in just about 90 minutes. The mouse ships with a USB dongle that is pre-paired.

When Will It Be Available?

This new ultralight gaming mouse from Razer will be available only on Razer’s website from February 11th. The cost will be around $280.

Source: Engadget

