Intel preps Core i5-13490F CPU with increased cache and clocks

Shaun
Feb 6, 2023
Updated • Feb 6, 2023
Hardware
|
When the incredible Core i5-12490F processor was released a year ago by Intel turned out to be the i5-12400F improved version that featured higher frequencies and more L3 cache. Rumour has it that the situation may repeat itself with the Intel Core 13 line.

Recently a CPU-Z with a Core i5-13490F processor screenshot got posted online. Although it features the same ten cores as the i5-13400F, the third-level cache is 24 MB, and the frequency stands at 200 MHz higher. But the L2 cache mostly remained unchanged (9.5 MB), which is a benefit.

The CPU-Z tested in the Core i5-13490F showed a 779.7 score in the single-threaded test and 6834.5 points in the multi-threaded test. Which respectively is 6% and 4.5% higher than the Core i5-13400F.

Undoubtedly the Core i5-13490F is an exciting processor. Still, the Core i5-12490F is only available to purchase in China, and the Core i5-13490F could be exclusively intended for the Chinese market.

