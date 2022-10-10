Intel is dropping Pentium and Celeron brandings

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 10, 2022
Intel announced plans to change the names of some of its processor families from 2023 onward. The company will drop the Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron brandings of entry level processors to name them Intel Processor from 2023 on.

intel inside
source: Intel

Josh Newman, Intel vice president and interim general manager of Mobile Client Platforms, states that the change will simplify Intel's offerings and make it easier for users to select the right processor from the company.

Intel launched Pentium and Celeron processors in more than 30 years ago. The first Pentium processors were released in 1993, Celeron processors followed five years later in 1998.

Pentium processors of today have little in common with the early Pentium chips. Back then, Pentium processors were flagship products.

The introduction of Intel Core in 2006 brought an end to that.  Intel split Pentium into the two line-ups Pentium Silver and Pentium Gold. Pentium Silver aimed at the low-power devices market, while Pentium Gold for the entry-level desktop market.

Today, Pentium processors sit between the lower-end Atom and Celeron processor series, and the higher end Core and Xeon workstation/server processors.

Other Intel processor families retain their names. Intel mentions the Intel Core processor family specifically, which continues to be divided into Intel Core i3, i5, i7 and i9 models.

Intel is targeting the notebook product stack initially with the change. From 2023 onward, notebooks will use the Intel Processor branding and no longer the Pentium or Celeron brandings. The company plans to make the same branding changes for desktop environments as well, but has yet to announce a timeline for that.

It will take a while before all stock Intel Celeron and Intel Pentium processors are truly removed from the shelfs. Intel will use the new branding for processors from 2023 on and first devices using them should also be expected in the year.

Now You: do you have devices with Intel Pentium or Intel Celeron processors?

Comments

  1. boudeman said on October 10, 2022 at 9:48 am
    Reply

    yes. Pentium SIlver J5005 as part of Intel NUC and using W10. I use the NUC as all round mediaplayer, directly connected to my TV set. I am very satisfied with it. Playing 4k videos does not give any problem.

