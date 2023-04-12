NYT's latest game Digits could be your next addiction

The New York Times has recently introduced a new puzzle game called Digits to its existing collection. This game involves solving math challenges in which players must utilize six numbers to arrive at a predetermined result. The numbers can be manipulated using multiplication, division, addition, or subtraction, as long as no fractions or negative numbers are produced during the process. Digits is now available as a daily feature, providing a fresh challenge for puzzle enthusiasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently in beta and exclusively accessible for this week, players will be presented with five math puzzles to solve each day. Unlike Wordle's single-use puzzles, Digits offers a more enduring challenge, with players receiving a 1-3 star rating based on the chosen method they use to crack the puzzle. If you're intrigued by this new math conundrum, you can test your skills by clicking on this link to access Digits.

If Digits receives positive feedback from its audience, the New York Times plans to invest in the game's future development.

"While the beta version of the game is being tested, any bugs that are found are watched carefully by the team, but only the most urgent--those that may interfere with gameplay or scoring--are fixed at this point. Diving in to fix everything can interfere with the responses to the beta test," the New York Times stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Times has expressed its intent to create puzzles that are both "thoughtfully made" and "thoughtfully played" to offer players a fulfilling and worthwhile experience. Through Digits and its other games, the company aims to provide players with an intellectually stimulating challenge that rewards their efforts with a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction.

The story behind Wordle

When Wordle was introduced as a free-to-play game several years ago, it quickly became a sensation, generating widespread buzz. The game's creator, Josh Wardle, subsequently sold it to the New York Times. Since then, Wordle has inspired a wave of similar games, such as Spotify's Heardle, the challenging Quordle, and the visually captivating Framed, each offering its own unique spin on the original concept.

The traditional pastime of solving crossword puzzles in the daily newspaper has taken a backseat to the latest wave of educational digital mini-games. From the groundbreaking Wordle to the recently introduced Digits, these games provide a refreshing twist on classic puzzles and a fun way to keep our minds sharp.

Thanks to modern technology, we can access these games from anywhere, anytime, making them a convenient and enjoyable addition to our daily routines. With the ever-increasing prevalence of technology in our lives, it's fascinating to see how these digital mini-games are transforming into a staple of modern-day entertainment. It's time to put down the pencil and embrace the new era of digital gaming for a fresh, intellectually stimulating experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are a game lover, you can buy these games to support earthquake fund!

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement