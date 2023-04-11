Nintendo to unmask the culprit behind Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leak

Nintendo is trying to find the person responsible for leaking The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom artbook.

Prior to the official release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, someone leaked the artbook on Discord. The incident took place in February, and Nintendo doesn't want to let go of the person behind the leak. The company is currently trying to subpoena Discord to release the identity of the person.

The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is expected to launch on May 12, according to the official website. However, some people already have access to confidential information through a 200-page artbook that was leaked on Discord.

Nintendo went to court

According to a report from TorrentFreak, Nintendo went to court on April 4, filing an application for a DMCA subpoena at a district court in California. The person who is behind the leak has formed a private Discord channel named "Tears of the Kingdom Official Discord Server" and spread the artbook that included details of new characters, enemies, enemy types, and new locations.

Nintendo's DMCA subpoena showed everything, including its communication with Discord. The company targeted a specific channel and user named "Julien#2743." You can find the file here.

“[Nintendo of America] is requesting the attached proposed subpoena that would order Discord Inc. …to disclose the identity, including the name(s), address(es), telephone number(s), and e-mail addresses(es) of the user Julien#2743, who is responsible for posting infringing content that appeared at the following channel Discord channel Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom..[..]," says the subpoena.

Nintendo first reached out to Discord officials to remove the leaks immediately. The officials immediately responded and said they will "initiate the process in issuing a DMCA Violation Notice, and the content will be removed promptly."

Nintendo sent a follow-up email to let the Discord Abuse Team know that the leak is still accessible and the company "requests immediate review and takedown of the Tears of the Kingdom Official Discord server pursuant to Discord’s Community Guidelines, which prohibit users from using Discord’s “..services to commit any crime or infringe anyone’s intellectual property rights.”

Discord official responded 18 hours later, saying that it had “issued a warning to the server for the reported activity” and added that if Nintendo is concerned about potential customer confusion, it can submit a report using the Discord trademark infringement report.

The person Nintendo asked specifically is believed to be the leaker. Even though the leak included original art for the game, it didn't reveal other too much information about the speculations that players and fans have been talking about in the past couple of months. In other words, there were no spoilers in the leak that would undermine excitement about the game.

