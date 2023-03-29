What’s in the package of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED Model edition?

Zelda fans, behold! The new adventure of Zelda launches on April 28. Not only that, the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, but it will also have special, themed hardware, which will make your gameplay more memorable. Let’s see why this game is so special and what the new version brings to its fans around the world.

It’s not the first time that Nintendo has offered such special, game-inspired game controllers and accessories. In this special edition, inspired by the game, fans of Zelda will have the option to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $359.99 USD. This model has a white dock covered with Hylian illustrations and other game symbols displayed in gold color.

Also, the hardware of this OLED model is also inspired by the mysterious symbol that appears in the game. The game Joy-Con™ controllers are also covered with green and gold colors with matching symbols and patterns from the game. However, the game is sold separately for the price of $69.99 USD.

This OLED model has a 7-inch screen and 64 GB of internal storage. Also, the system has onboard speakers, which will make your gameplay more pleasurable. Don’t worry if you have other Joy-Con™ controllers because it supports them all, including Nintendo Switch software.

It also has a Joy-Con strap with a game-inspired design as well as a Joy-Con grip, high-speed HDMI cable, and Nintendo Switch AC Adapter. If you think you’ll get lost among these accessories, there’s a safety guide that will help you in such cases.

Three modes of game-play

Thanks to additional accessories, you can play the Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom in three modes. However, this means that not all accessories are included in the package of the Nintendo Switch OLED model. Those three modes are handheld, tabletop and TV mode.

This Handheld means nothing more than playing it on the Switch with Joy-Con controllers attached for portable play. For Tabletop mode, you can use the wide adjustable stand that already comes with this OLED model while playing in multiplayer sessions, for example.

You can play this game on the TV when the game is docked. This model has a LAN port, and you’ll need a LAN cable to connect the Switch to your TV. LAN cable isn’t included with this model.

Other game-inspired accessories for Nintendo Switch OLED Model

For TV mode, you can also use the Nintendo Switch ™ Pro Controller - Legend of Zelda. It’s sold separately for $74.99 USD. This game-inspired pro controller has motion controls, HD rumble, a charging cable (USB-C to USB-A) and more. It also has built-in amiibo™ functionality, but this feature is sold separately.

Another interesting game-inspired accessory for this Nintendo Switch OLED model is its carrying case. This carrying case includes one screen protector for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model as well as one screen protector for the regular Nintendo Switch system. The carrying case can be bought for $24,99 USD.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Available Editions

Even though the game-inspired Nintendo Switch OLED model will be released on April 28, the game won’t be released before May 12. You can buy a digital edition of this game and download it to your Nintendo Switch system without any codes. The purchase is also available with a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher.

For those who are collectors, the physical edition (standard) will also be available for the same price. Also, there’s the collector’s edition, which includes the physical edition of the game, Artbook, SteelBook SteelBook® case, and a set of four pin badges.

The game is also compatible with amiibo features, which will be available when the game launches. This amiibo feature enables you to have various weapons, materials and other things for this game.

Introduction to The Legend of Zelda Series

Those who haven’t played this game are probably wondering why this game is so popular. The Legend of Zelda is an action-adventure game franchise. It was created by Japanese game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka as the lead designers, and for some years, published by Nintendo.

As a player, you’re Link, an elf-like young boy on his quest to save his friend and princess Zelda, who is kidnapped by Ganon, an evil warlord who became demon king. Zelda is important because she's the mortal reincarnation of Goddess Hylla. Link wanders through the kingdom of Hyrule. There are many characters involved in this game and a more intriguing story, so for more information, it’s better to visit the game’s official site.

What you do in this game is mostly explore this kingdom, looking for many useful objects, fighting your enemies, solving some puzzles in the meantime, and many more. There are also side quests, and every new game comes with new amusing features.

The first game was released in 1986 in Japan, and it was designed by Shigeru Miyamoto for the Famicom Disk System. For the USA market, it was available a year after, in 1987. There are 21 games in the Legend of Zelda series, including Tears of Kingdom. However, only Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are available for Nintendo Switch. In addition to the original games, there are some remakes.

The full list of the Legend of Zelda games

The full list of the Legend of Zelda games includes:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

BS The Legend of Zelda: Ancient Stone Tablets

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass

The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Game Features

If you’re one of the fiercest fans of Zelda, you have already watched official trailers as well as a 13-minute video game presentation by series producer Eiji Aonuma. In this video, Eiji demonstrates some of the new game features. He emphasizes that there are many things you can do within the game when using your imagination.

As in the Breath of the Wild, you’re still in the Hyrule. It might look similar, but it’s changed in many ways. There are many new things, objects, powers to explore. We bring you just a tiny bit of the game, just to tickle your curiosity.

Recall

In this game edition, there are sky islands. Eiji says, in the video, that there are several ways you can approach those islands. One of the ways is a new power called recall. This power rewinds the movement of the objects. So, when you notice an object falling from the sky, you need to reach it, climb it, and use recall to rewind it. It will lift you up on the sky island. You can use this power in other cases, as well.

Sky Islands

There are numerous sky islands to explore, with different sizes and shapes. There you will come across your enemies called Construct, which you can defeat by using different objects. Those islands also have trees, mountains, caves, lakes, and many more that need to be explored.

Fuse

Fuse is another new power in this edition. It’s really handy and crucial for your adventure. With this power, you can fuse any objects you find and/or have in your inventory. You can combine objects to create mighty weapons, vehicles that float and/or fly, and many more. The only thing is to use your imagination and fuse objects in the game as you like.

Ascend

This new power enables you to go through the ceiling of buildings. You don’t need to use stamina anymore to climb on high objects. The only rule is that it needs to have some kind of top cover and entrance. This way you can ascend to the top of the mountain if there's a cave inside of the mountain. Also, you can escape from the cage when trapped inside.

Descend

You can easily descend to the land from the sky islands, even if your enemies push you from those islands. Descending can be slow or fast, and you can observe the vast landscape and choose where to land. You can use your built vehicles to descend, too.

Keep calm and wait for the release

Nintendo™ didn’t disappoint us with this new Nintendo Switch OLED Model with a special edition devoted to the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In addition to the game-inspired Nintendo Switch OLED Model, there are also pro controllers and a carrying case. Moreover, If you’re not a fan of Zelda games, or in some cases can’t afford this new model, you can still play games on your Nintendo Switch.

Moreover, in addition to its earliest editions, the Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom will definitely bring us enjoyable gameplay having new powers and game features. Even if you’re not a Zelda fan, this game is worth playing, especially if you like action-adventure games. So, keep calm and wait for the release, and then embark on the adventure with Link. Or, if you can’t wait, (re)play The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild.

