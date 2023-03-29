Here's some info on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay

The legend strikes again, the queen of intelligence, magic, and wisdom is back with another one of the series. The princess of Hyrule never disappoints as she explores the magical land on one of her quests. If you know The Legend of Zelda like I do, you know that her adventures are nothing short of action.

This legend has been entertaining gamers for almost four decades as we see different parts of this series being released. If you’ve played the game for a while, you’ve had the opportunity to watch as the game evolves through technological advancements.

With only 44 days to go to the Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo is putting on quite the show. To celebrate the game's arrival, Nintendo will give us mini Direct gameplay for 13 minutes mini Direct featuring gameplay that includes a sneak preview.

The sequel was formerly known as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was released in 2022. Tears of the Kingdom is the new name, and it’s set to come out by the 12th of May. The Game producer Eiji Aonuma released a video in March stating that Nintendo took a decision to work on the development a little longer. If you know like I know when it comes to Nintendo, a special gaming experience is always guaranteed.

What Features Make it So Special

Today I’ll give you some of the features that show this specialness as demonstrated by Aonuma.

It has the Link’s new Fuse ability and this means you can use common everyday objects like a rock or a log and mash them up to create a weapon. Aonuma creates an impressive invention making some really useful weapons as he demonstrates how to create a homing arrow by fusing a monster eyeball with an arrow. Beware weapon degradation, a mechanic feature from Breath of the Wild that players loved or hated. With this feature Link’s stick swords break after a couple of swipes.

Another Link’s ability is the Ultrahand which assists in creating larger objects. In Tears of the Kingdom, we see a car that wasn’t something found by Link in Hyrule but something created using Ultrahand. He can also create a flying contraption and craft boat all out of junk laying around.

In Tears of the Kingdom, Hyrule has transformed drastically, with large landmasses appearing in the sky. Aunoma goes on to use another ability from Link’s new kit, and this demonstrates how Link can reach the sky islands. You can even rewind time for some objects. Here Aunoma goes on to use Recall on a rock that he transforms into a fancy elevator. Once he reaches the level he wants in the sky, Aonuma busts out Link’s paraglider and goes to the island of his choice. Aonuma also hints that there are other ways that can be used for Link to reach the sky islands. I, for one, am curious to find out what players will come up with as they take this journey to the sky islands.

Ascend is the last magical ability that Aonuma demonstrates. This is basically similar to the Escape Rope in Pokemon. If you’re in a cave and would like to get out, you just hit Ascend. It Teleports you straight to the cave roof. This is something to look forward to seeing in action as the Zelda community uses the Ascend feature to break free.

Totally Amazing

Considering the history of the Legend of Zelda I knew Tears of the Kingdom gameplay would exceed my expectations. The one thing I know is Aunoma went all out in combining Breath of the Wild’s openness and the infinite possibilities that come with the Tears of the Kingdom’s new abilities. This will definitely give us something to look forward to in the summer as we explore the endless possibilities.

