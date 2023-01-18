Checkout the S23 Series Feature

Samsung has confirmed that the next generation of Galaxies will be announced by the 1st of February. The S23 Series will come with Android 13 OS powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with custom OneUI 5 skin. As I was doing my research, I discovered that the S23 would have three models, namely: Galaxy S23, the S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra.

Based on the past, the S23 is usually the base model, and the Ultra usually packs all the extras, including extra cameras and the stylus. Here is a quick analysis of my discovery.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will both have an AMOLED panel that comes with FHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones will also come with 1750 nits, likely to be limited to HDR mode. According to the information received, both models will have high-class designs, something that galaxy models are famous for. The phones are also likely to be thinner in appearance than their predecessors. The S23 will come with a 6.1-inch screen, while the Plus will have a 6.6-inch one.

As if all these features weren't enough, the S23 comes in 4 amazing colors: botanic green, mystic lilac, cotton flower, and phantom black. The camera layout will remain the same with three individual circular camera cutouts: ultra wide angle, dedicated wide-angle, telephoto lens, and an improved selfie camera.

Both phones will also come with at least 8 GB of RAM and 256GB storage options, no SD card slot, and dual nano SIM card supporting a 5G network. The battery in the S23 will be 3900mAh, and the Plus will have a 4700mAh one. These are much bigger than the previous models, which means more battery life.

Moving onto the Ultra, the ultimate beast and Samsung’s secret weapon. it will come with a note-inspired design with a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits of peak brightness. It will come with a metal frame, glass finish, and a built-in S-Pen. The camera will come with a 200MP camera which is a first for a Samsung smartphone. The Ultra will have lowlight photography with a dedicated periscope zoom lens. The RAM will be at least 12GB with a minimum storage of 256GB.

Undoubtedly the new chipset and a 200MP Isocell HP2 image sensor. The 200MP camera on the Ultra model is the star feature of this show. If you’re looking for high speed, high-quality pictures, storage, and style, this is the phone you should go for.

