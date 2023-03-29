Negative Reviews of Last of US Port for PC
It looks like players aren't happy with the Last of Us PC Port
The Last of Us is a popular apocalyptic video game. It is a zombie-themed thriller kind of game. The famous video game will be made available on PC this week, and this is great news, especially if you couldn't access it in the past three releases on PlayStation consoles. Although at launch, the game won't be at its best.
On Steam, the game has a 33% positive rating. This rating has nothing to do with the quality of the game itself but more to do with the condition of its release. Apparently, players are complaining about a few things, which are freezing, performance, and mouse stutter.
Here is a more detailed looked at the problems
- Freezing: This means while in play, you might find yourself stuck in a random location. The freezing happens automatically on the game and sometimes causes your PC to slow down as well.
- Performance: Players are complaining that the game puts pressure on the CPU rather than the GPU. This means the performance is full of glitches and nothing desirable for any gamer.
- Mouse stutter: I found this one very funny. Apparently, when using the mouse and keyboard, it stutters. Although the solution to this has been found because using a gamepad removes the stutter. There's also an issue with the uncharted ports as well.
Here is what some of the users had to say on Steam. One of them said it runs like crap, while another mentioned that this was the worst PC port they had ever seen.
Some players claim they’ve waited a total of 10 years avoiding walkthrough videos, reviews, and spoilers and the game's performance has totally destroyed the excitement they had for it. The user goes on to mention that the game crashes in the main menu while building shaders in intervals of 5mins.
The Game’s Optimization
Apparently, this is the worst optimization. The game takes up 100% of the CPU and more than 8GB of VRAM on medium settings with very high temps. When the game defaults the settings to the maximum, it utilizes nearly 10GB of VRAM at 1440p. I couldn’t even get past the menu screen, which crashes anyway when the game displays a notification that reads ‘BUILDING SHADERS’.
There is a chance that all this will be fixed in the months to come, but it’s a disappointing pattern considering that this is one of the many popular Sony PlayStation ports. This seems to be a growing pattern as more of their ports are hit with performance problems on PC. An example is Horizon and Uncharted, which were a total mess and displayed similar problems.
I’ve noticed that releasing games with so many problems creates a terrible first impression. Naughty Dog has responded, saying they’ve heard the concerns of PC players, and their team is investigating the issues reported. They also said Sony is prioritizing updates to address any problems.Advertisement
Comments
Most of the complaints on Steam come from people who don’t know anything about hardware. They think higher cost automatically means better performance.
I haven’t had a chance to get much farther then the opening cinematic but it started fine on my old PC.
The Shaders did take a very long to to compile on first run and the VRAM requirements do look way too steep.
Game devs need to go back and look at games like Crysis and Mad Max. They still look stunning and runs effortlessy on modern hardware.
I’ll add another post later when I have some more play time in.
Crysis looks good but it does not run effortlessly, it’s still a poorly optimized game. New games are developed favoredly PS5 and XS hardware so, anything weaker than Ryzen 5 3600 + RX6700/RTX3060 is likely to struggle because publishers do not want to spend time and money on PC platform at all.
It’s just as I thought.
I spent a lot of time tinkering with the settings and the game is running great on my “old” PC.
I just played up to the point you meet Elle and didn’t have any issues at all. Well other then the shaders taking over an hour to compile. Luckily that’s a one time thing.
The in game VRAM usage indicator is wrong. It falsely says my OS is using 1.2GB so I bumped up the in game settings until Afterburner showed I was close to my actual VRAM limit of 6GB..
Most things are on high. I’m running a 980Ti 6GB so I don’t have DLSS and FSR makes it looks horrible so it’s off.
Disclaimer: I did replace “oo2core_9_win64.dll” with V2.9.5.7 after doing a little research and reading that the current version included with the game has serious mem leak issues before I started the game so that could be making a huge difference.
I have a favorite saying. “Stick a Ferrari engine in a Volkswagen and all your going to do is melt the tires”.
People think $$$ = Performance when they don’t even know what it is they are buying.
The speed of your FSB is probably the single most important factor in a PC’s performance but most people have no clue what that even means.
So they whine “It’s not optimized!” when in reality, the problem is their PC not the software.