The Last of Us is a popular apocalyptic video game. It is a zombie-themed thriller kind of game. The famous video game will be made available on PC this week, and this is great news, especially if you couldn't access it in the past three releases on PlayStation consoles. Although at launch, the game won't be at its best.

On Steam, the game has a 33% positive rating. This rating has nothing to do with the quality of the game itself but more to do with the condition of its release. Apparently, players are complaining about a few things, which are freezing, performance, and mouse stutter.

Freezing : This means while in play, you might find yourself stuck in a random location. The freezing happens automatically on the game and sometimes causes your PC to slow down as well.

Performance : Players are complaining that the game puts pressure on the CPU rather than the GPU. This means the performance is full of glitches and nothing desirable for any gamer.

Mouse stutter: I found this one very funny. Apparently, when using the mouse and keyboard, it stutters. Although the solution to this has been found because using a gamepad removes the stutter. There's also an issue with the uncharted ports as well.

Here is what some of the users had to say on Steam. One of them said it runs like crap, while another mentioned that this was the worst PC port they had ever seen.

Some players claim they’ve waited a total of 10 years avoiding walkthrough videos, reviews, and spoilers and the game's performance has totally destroyed the excitement they had for it. The user goes on to mention that the game crashes in the main menu while building shaders in intervals of 5mins.

Apparently, this is the worst optimization. The game takes up 100% of the CPU and more than 8GB of VRAM on medium settings with very high temps. When the game defaults the settings to the maximum, it utilizes nearly 10GB of VRAM at 1440p. I couldn’t even get past the menu screen, which crashes anyway when the game displays a notification that reads ‘BUILDING SHADERS’.

There is a chance that all this will be fixed in the months to come, but it’s a disappointing pattern considering that this is one of the many popular Sony PlayStation ports. This seems to be a growing pattern as more of their ports are hit with performance problems on PC. An example is Horizon and Uncharted, which were a total mess and displayed similar problems.

I’ve noticed that releasing games with so many problems creates a terrible first impression. Naughty Dog has responded, saying they’ve heard the concerns of PC players, and their team is investigating the issues reported. They also said Sony is prioritizing updates to address any problems.

