Sony's market control in Japan worries US Congress

The US Congress is not happy with Sony's "monopoly" in Japan and wants Biden to take action to protect American companies like Xbox.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 29, 2023
Companies, Games
|
9

Members of the US Congress are not happy with Sony's dominance in the Japanese gaming market as they think the company is unfairly hurting American companies like Xbox.

As reported by Politico, 11 members of the US Congress pushed Biden to take action against Sony due to its current "monopoly" on Japan's gaming market. During a Senate Finance Committee hearing, Senator Maria Cantwell said that Sony is engaging in "blatant anti-competitive conduct." She also called the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to "investigate these exclusionary conducts."

"I'm told that Sony controls a monopoly of 98% of the high-end game market, yet Japan's government has allowed Sony to engage in blatant anti-competitive conduct through exclusive deals and payments to game publishers," said Cantwell.

Cantwell further asked Tai, "So what do you think we can do to [better] address these issues and create a level playing field with the [Indo-Pacific Economic Framework] on something as important as this issue?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Katherine Tai didn't specify Sony but said that IPEF, an economic initiative that includes Japan and 12 others countries in the region, is expected to address both competition and digital issues.

PlayStation is the Japanese gaming market's sole leader when compared to Xbox. The Republicans and Democrats think immediate action must be taken, and both sides have sent letters to Tai and commerce secretary Gina Raimondo in response to Cantwell's comments, says Axios.

The US Congress is not happy with Sony's "monopoly" in Japan and wants Biden to take action to protect American companies like Xbox.

Republicans and Democrats have sent letters to Tai

"The Japanese government's effective policy of non-prosecution when it comes to Sony appears to be a serious barrier to US exports, with real impacts for Microsoft and the many US game developers and publishers that sell globally but see their earnings in Japan depressed by these practices." The letter from Democrats reportedly reads similarly," says the letter of Republicans. The Democrats have also sent out a similar letter.

In the meantime, another case between Sony and Microsoft has been taken to court recently regarding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Sony thinks the company might cause harm by withholding Call of Duty from PlayStation and profit by making the game enthusiasts turn their attention to Xbox.

Advertisement

Related content

Elon Musk unsurprisingly Becomes Twitter’s Most-Followed Account
It’s Time to Join the Beta for Popular Petey GPT Apple Watch app for iOS

It’s Time to Join the Beta for Popular Petey GPT Apple Watch app for iOS
The Gmail attachment limit is only 25MB, but there is a way to avoid it. Check our article to see how to send large files in Gmail!

How to send large files in Gmail: Easiest way
Elon Musk and others call for a six-month AI pause, citing ‘risks to society.’

Elon Musk and others call for a six-month AI pause, citing ‘risks to society.’
Facebook Accounts Hacked by Fake ChatGPT Posing as Browser Extension

Facebook Accounts Hacked by Fake ChatGPT Posing as Browser Extension
A developer has discovered new codes in the iOS beta points that indicate the upcoming "highly-awaited" feature of Apple TV.

Get ready for the new sports viewing experience on Apple TV

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on March 29, 2023 at 1:01 pm
    Reply

    The US Congress should mind its own business inside the US borders

    1. GHT said on March 29, 2023 at 5:28 pm
      Reply

      Hmmm, no. As long as Sony wants to operate in USA then they have a say on Sony’s practices. That’s why Microsoft has to get the approval of their actions, for example buying Activision, in every country they want to operate, including Japan.

  2. Howard Pearce said on March 29, 2023 at 2:45 pm
    Reply

    “Members of the US Congress are not happy with Sony’s dominance in the Japanese gaming market ”

    And I am not happy with the state’s dominance inn the U.S. governance business !

    Japan’s domestic business should ne none of the U.S. state’s business

    1. Roger W. said on March 29, 2023 at 4:55 pm
      Reply

      Are you kidding me? Muuurrriiicccaaa owns the world, the effn planet and even the space.

      High time we renamed this planet.

  3. CrazyHick7403 said on March 29, 2023 at 3:34 pm
    Reply

    They are just mad Japan doesn’t use Xbox. Because Japanese like different games and they are only on Playstation and all games on Xbox they would want to play are available on PC.

  4. Someone said on March 29, 2023 at 3:48 pm
    Reply

    i never liked xbox, at least from the last decade. I stoped worring for gaming after that. And Japanese Gaming Industry does the right thing IMO.

    1. Roger W. said on March 29, 2023 at 4:52 pm
      Reply

      The first Xbox was revolutionary and an almost perfect spiritual successor to the Dreamcast. The 360 was great as well but from Xbox One onward it all started going downhill. Sad really.

  5. Anonymous said on March 29, 2023 at 10:44 pm
    Reply

    What about Microsoft’s control?

    1. John G. said on March 30, 2023 at 10:17 pm
      Reply

      +10, indeed, what about Microsoft and the fiasco to unistall Edge or Defender and telemetry and so forth?

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved