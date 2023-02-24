PlayStation VR 2: Everything You Need to Know

Sony has recently unveiled its much-awaited PlayStation VR 2, which is expected to surpass the success of its predecessor. The new version boasts upgraded hardware, an attractive design, and an exciting range of games.

The PlayStation VR 2 is a virtual reality headset that enables gamers to experience a 360-degree, three-dimensional world. This innovative technology offers players a fully immersive gaming experience, which is sure to captivate even those who are new to the world of virtual reality.

The PlayStation VR 2 is designed to be connected to a PlayStation 5 console and delivers immersive visuals and realistic audio that transports players into the game. But what are the key details you should know about this exciting new technology? In this regard, let's take a closer look at everything you need to know about the PlayStation VR 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PlayStation VR2 headset and Sense controller are available at a recommended retail price of $549.99 in the U.S., €599.99 in Europe, £529.99 in the U.K., and ¥74,980 in Japan. Notably, this price point represents a significant increase compared to the original PlayStation VR, which was launched at a price of $399. Despite the higher cost, early reviews suggest that the PlayStation VR 2 is a valuable investment for enthusiasts looking for an immersive gaming experience.

The PlayStation VR 2 comes with a range of impressive features that promise to elevate the gaming experience. Sony has introduced the Sense controller, which features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, providing gamers with a more immersive experience. The controller's finger touch detection can also detect the position of a player's fingers, allowing for more natural gestures during gameplay.

The VR headset also has a range of exciting features, including headset feedback, which creates a more realistic experience by amplifying in-game actions with vibrations. Eye tracking is another innovative feature that tracks players' eye movements, allowing for more intuitive interactions with game characters. Moreover, the VR headset boasts a high-fidelity OLED display with a 4K HDR video format, smooth frame rates, a 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. 3D Audio is also incorporated to enhance the level of immersion by making sounds come alive.

Additionally, the PlayStation VR 2 headset features inside-out tracking, which uses cameras built into the VR headset to track the player and controller. This eliminates the need for an external camera and enables the player's movements and gaze direction to be reflected in-game with greater accuracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sony has designed the VR headset with comfort in mind, focusing on reducing weight while adding new features. The integrated vent provides airflow to keep players cool while playing, and the lens adjustment dial offers users the ability to adjust the distance between their eyes for an optimal viewing experience. The setup process for the PlayStation VR2 is also straightforward, with a single cable directly connecting the headset to the PS5.

It's worth noting that the PlayStation VR2 is only compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles and not with PlayStation 4. However, owners of the original PlayStation VR can still use the device on both PS4 and PS5 consoles by utilizing the PlayStation Camera adaptor, which is provided to PS VR owners at no additional charge.

Furthermore, gamers who have a collection of original PlayStation VR games won't be able to use them with the new PlayStation VR2. This is an essential consideration for users looking to upgrade to the newer VR headset, as they will have to purchase new games designed specifically for the PlayStation VR2.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement