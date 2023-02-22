PSVR 2 game reviews: Are they worth it?

PSVR 2 game reviews will gain more popularity in the upcoming days as more people will buy Sony's next-generation device. We listed some of the announced games and reviewed them if they are worth it or not, looking at the trailers.

PSVR 2 is the next generation of PlayStation VR, manufactured by the tech giant Sony. It hit the shelves on February 22, 2023, but the company had already given the opportunity to pre-order the device since November 15, 2022. PSVR 2 created a huge hype among PlayStation fans and is the company's step forward to next-generation virtual reality. There is much to consider as its unique experience might lead the way for bigger technological improvements.

What to expect from PSVR 2 game reviews

As mentioned, the device hit the shelves today, and it went out alongside a couple of games that were also released on the launch day, and people on the internet started to search PSVR 2 game reviews to see how are the new games and if they are worth the money. Remember that PSVR 2 uses PlayStation 5's powerful hardware, and the game performances will be accordingly. Here are a couple of games that were launched with the device itself:

Horizon Call of the Mountain

PSVR 2 game reviews list starts with a PlayStation classic, Horizon. Guerilla Games and Firesprite produced it, both are a part of the PlayStation Studios. It means that Sony's subsidiary enterprises made the game, and it offers maximum optimization with the next-generation virtual reality device. Horizon has always been one of the top choices for PlayStation fans on console, and it is expected to continue its fame in the VR world.

It is an FPS game with a story following Ryas, a former rebel who was sentenced to atone for his crimes. You will meet multiple new characters as well as the ones you are familiar with if you are a fan of the Horizon series. The developers say the story campaign will take around seven hours to complete, and additional content will also be included. If you are a fan of the Horizon franchise, you might want to try it out with the next-gen VR.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil is another famous franchise game that went out with PSVR 2. Capcom is bringing the game to the new platform. The device's 4K HDR display will make the graphics smoother and more realistic. Capcom says that with "PlayStation VR2’s eye tracking, PS5’s 3D Audio, and more,” it will be an interesting adventure for the players.

Resident Evil Village could be an interesting choice, especially if you are into horror games. Experiencing the next-gen graphics with the 3D audio makes it more appealing.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge has also made it to our PSVR 2 game reviews list. The story is about a droid technician who operates near the Outer Rim. You play as the technician and experience what the action-adventure game offers. Looking at the video above, it is possible saying that lots of action are included in it, with a more modest graphical background.

Star Wars is a franchise that attracts a huge player base. In the trailer above, it looks like a fun game you could play in your free time, but compared to the first two on our PSVR 2 game reviews list, we could say that it is more for a more niche Star Wars fan base. More alternatives will go out in the upcoming months.

Kyak VR: Mirage

Kyak VR: Mirage lets you paddle your way through the ice caves in Antarctica, as seen at the beginning of the trailer. Moreover, Antarctica is not the only place, as the game offers a couple more regions with different settings. You could either choose a relaxing place like Costa Rica, where you could kayak with dolphins or paddle through the thunderstorm in Norway. The game was made exclusively for VR and offers a great experience.

Moreover, the fun doesn't end there. You could also challenge your friends and race with them in any setting you want. Awesome graphics and a great experience is what offered in Kyak VR: Mirage, and the concept of it definitely suits the VR world.

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

A few years ago, Hello Neighbor got famous shortly after its release, and it was one of the most streamed games on Twitch. tinybuild Games partnered with Steel Wool Studios, developers of Five Nights at Freddy's) and the game will be out for PSVR and PSVR 2 with a cross-buy option. The game itself has a thrilling setting, and experiencing it with virtual reality could be on-point for many.

PSVR 2 prices

As usual, Sony tried to maintain the same price policy and estimated a similar price worldwide. Its current prices are $549.99 / £529.99 / AU$879.95, and it has been known for a while now. The first generation had a price of $399 / £349 when it first hit the shelves, but with the improved technology and different economic situations, the prices went up slightly.

