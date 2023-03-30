Top 5 Spring Sale deals on PlayStation Store (2023)

The Spring Sale has started on PlayStation Store, and many of the fan-favorite games can be picked up at discounted prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

PlayStation Store has started the annual Spring Sale, and hundreds of games can be picked up at discounted prices. In this list, we concentrated on the ones that had the most impact since their releases, also keeping in mind their popularity. The discount will continue until April 12, and you can buy as many games as you want until that date at discounted prices. Let's cut to the chase and look at our top 5 Spring Sale deals on PlayStation Store!

Red Dead Redemption 2 ($19.79)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most successful video games in recent years, with over 175 "game of the year" awards and recipients of over 250 perfect scores. It has been five years since its release, but RDR 2 is still a top pick, especially if it has a discounted price on PlayStation Store, thanks to the Spring Sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

The player takes on the role of Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde gang trying to survive in a rapidly changing world. The leader of the gang, Dutch Van der Linde, is obsessed with the idea of living free from the constraints of society and the law. But as the gang's activities become increasingly violent, Arthur begins to question the morality of their actions and the loyalty of their leader.

Unfortunately, the Ultimate Edition is still $99.99, and the discounted price is for the Standard Edition, so you won't get special content for Red Dead Redemption 2. It also attracted many people during the Steam Spring Sale 2023, and now it is time to get the game on your console!

The Last of Us Part 1 ($49.69)

The Last of Us attracted millions of games with its distinct storyline, and recently its TV series came out, fascinating more people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Last of Us Part 1 is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly fungal infection has wiped out most of the human population. The game tells the story of Joel, a smuggler who has to transport a young girl named Ellie across the country. The two must move through dangerous territory, fight off infected people and enemy survivors, and search for resources.

Even though The Last of Us Part 1 has one of the lowest discounts at the Spring Sale of PS Store with %29, you still "must" try it if you haven't already.

NBA 2k23 ($14.99)

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are a basketball fan, you must have heard about the NBA 2K series. It is the most famous and almost the only official NBA game with high-end mechanics and graphics you can find in the market. Every year, 2K Games improves different aspects of the game and gives you different options, from playing online to managing an NBA team.

Apart from the improved graphics and mechanics, you can also pick one of the 12 WNBA teams to play and compete in their own league in NBA 2K23. In addition to the classic game modes like Quick Play, Online, and MyCareer, NBA 2K23 also introduces the following WNBA mode:

The W: A new game mode in MyCareer that allows players to create their own female basketball player and guide them to WNBA stardom.

You can get it for only $14.99 with a %75 discount. However, PS5 users must pay a price tag of $23.09 if they want to grab the game on PlayStation Sture during the Spring Sale.

Horizon Forbidden West ($39.89)

Horizon Forbidden West was first announced in 2020, and Sony released it in February 2022. It has a huge map and impressive graphics that will amaze you, especially during fights. You play as Aloy to restore order and bring balance to the world once again while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why. Along the way, you discover secrets and break the corrupted system!

Horizon Forbidden West is almost half of its initial price, and you can get it for $39.89 on your PS4 or PS5 during the Spring Sale of PS Store. It also offers various features for PS5 users, like 4K, HDR, and a Performance Mode targeting 60FPS, Feel impact from attacks with the DualSense wireless controller's haptic feedback, and more!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales ($19.99)

Our list ends with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It was released in 2020, and the story is based on the Marvel Comics character Miles Morales, following the path of his mentor Peter Parker. You can also play it on your PS5 as this game was one of the launch titles of Sony's latest console.

The Spider-Man game is only $19.99, which went down from $49.99 with a 60% discount.

There are hundreds of more games in the Spring Sale, and you can check all of them at the official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement