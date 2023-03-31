E3, one of the most anticipated and popular gaming exhibitions in the world, has been canceled after an announcement made by the organization. But why has E3 been canceled? Gamers were hyped to live the in-person E3 expo experience, but some of the biggest game companies weren't. Let's dive deeper into it and see what happened chronologically.

Due to COVID-related regulations and controversies surrounding the event, E3 skipped 2022. A year after that, the company gave exciting news about the event's return in 2023, both online and in-person. However, a recent announcement read E3 2023 is canceled for several reasons.

Why has E3 been canceled: A couple of things have changed

Most gamers were so hyped to see all the big companies together announcing their "already-leaked" or "known" games, but that excitement didn't last long. After already skipping an event and not being able to hold an in-person show since 2019, it is safe to say that E3 2023 was highly awaited by many.

It all started with big companies announcing they would be absent at E3 2023. Firstly, Nintendo, Xbox, and Sony said they wouldn't be a part of this year's event. It might have been a real marketing chance as all the eyes were expected to be at the event after all the previous obstacles. However, the three gaming giants didn't want to join each other but held their own events, showcasing their upcoming games, technologies, etc.

Xbox was known as one of the biggest supporters of the event. Still, due to economic difficulties experimenting with how to find the right balance between in-person and online events, and the change of timeline for game development, the company had to make the hard choice. Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo are three of the biggest gaming companies in the world. Their absences meant the world for the event, and following them, Ubisoft also decided to go solo and skip E3 2023 to hold its own event. Looks like it was the last straw.

After the decision was made, the organization sent out emails to its members saying the event had been canceled. The email read: "while E3 "remains a beloved event and brand," the 2023 version "simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry."

The official website greets users with the following message: "Show organizer ReedPop announces E3 2023 will not occur as scheduled this June, with both physical and digital events canceled. Alongside the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), both parties will re-evaluate the future of E3."

If you were waiting to watch the event live or fly to Los Angeles to live the spirit in person, you might want to consider other options or cancel your trip, as E3 has been officially canceled.

How many times has E3 been canceled?

The cancellations first started in 2020 due to COVID. A year later, the organization decided to cancel the in-person event but held it online to meet game companies with gamers from all around the world. Lastly, the 2022 event was also canceled in full, with no announced plans for a virtual event. 2023 is the third year that E3 has been fully canceled.

Who pulled out of E3 2023?

Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo started the domino, and Ubisoft later joined them after announcing that it would skip this year's event. These four companies decided to go solo this year and, in a way, played the biggest role in E3 2023's cancellation. The companies had to adapt because of economic difficulties and everything changing with COVID.

