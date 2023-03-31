Bafta Games Awards: The unlikely winner that stole God of War's thunder

God of War Ragnarök swept the BAFTA Games Awards in five distinct areas but lost an important one, which was grabbed by Vampire Survivors.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 31, 2023
Updated • Mar 31, 2023
Bafta Games Awards found their winners yesterday, and while God of War headlined the event with six awards, Vampire Survivors came out of nowhere, causing gasps in the audience, and won the best game award.

Fourteen awards were distributed among the industry's best games at Bafta Game Awards. As expected, God of War Ragnarök swept the competition by winning six; animation, audio achievement, music, EE game of the year, performer in a leading role, and performer in a supporting role. GoW was expected to sweep the show, but despite winning the most awards, another game stole the show unexpectedly.

While God of War Ragnarök headlined the event, Vampire Survivors came out of nowhere and caused gasps at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London by winning the best game award. The indie game was launched in October 2022 by poncle. Even the team wasn't expecting the award as they looked surprised on the stage, saying they did not expect the award. Apart from winning the best game award, Vampire Survivors also stole the best game design trophy, ending their journey with a total of two trophies in London.

The game's main goal is to survive as long as possible against vampires. Vampire Survivors is a time survival game with minimalistic gameplay and roguelite elements.

Vampire Survivors

Bafta Game Awards 2023 Winners

  • Animation - God of War Ragnarök
  • Artistic Achievement - Tunic
  • Audio Achievement - God of War Ragnarök
  • Best Game -  Vampire Survivors
  • British Game - Rollerdrome
  • Debut Game - Tunic
  • Evolving Game - Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Family - Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Game Beyond Entertainment - Endling - Extinction is Forever
  • Game Design - Vampire Survivors
  • Multiplayer - Elden Ring
  • Music - God of War Ragnarök
  • Narrative - Immortality
  • Original Property - Elden Ring
  • Performer in a Leading Role - Christopher Judge - God of War Ragnarök
  • Performer in a Supporting Role - Laya Deleon Hayes - God of War Ragnarök

God of War didn't only win awards as an overall game but also for individual performances. Christopher Judge and Laya Deleon Hayes both won two of the Bafta Games Awards thanks to their successful performances. "I'll be 60 next year, and to get this when I thought my career would be winding down, it's a dream come true. I waited 35 years for this part, and it almost seems unfair that I'm getting gifts because I got a gift of this part," said Judge in an interview with Sky News.

