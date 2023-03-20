Here are the best games to buy during the Steam Spring Sale

The Steam Spring Sale 2023 is live until March 23rd. This is the first of the 4 major seasonal sale events on the platform this year, and here are the best games from various genres.

Runaway hits like Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring (and Dark Souls) are not discounted, but there are plenty of other games that you can pick up at affordable prices.

Action/Adventure

A Plague Tale: Innocence - $7.99 at -80%

A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 at -35%

Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 at -85% (Arkham Origins + Arkham City + Arkham Knight)

Batman: Arkham Origins - $4.99 at -75%

God of War - $29.99 at -40%

HITMAN World of Assassination - $38.49 at -45%

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $29.99 at -50%

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 at -33%

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 at -33%

Metro Saga Bundle - $13.86 at -84% (Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux and Metro Exodus Gold Edition)

Sniper Elite 5 - $24.99 at -50%

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $4.99 at -90%

Tomb Raider - $2.24 at -85%

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - $5.99 at -80%

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $12.53 at -86%

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $34.99 at -30%

Action RPG (Hack and Slash, Loot)

Chronicon - $8.39 at -40%

Grim Dawn Definitive Edition - $25.67 at -60%

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition - $4.99 at -75%

Torchlight - $5.24 at -65%

Torchlight II - $6.99 at -65%

Card Battler (Deck-Building)

Dicey Dungeons - $3.74 at -75%

Griftlands - $10.99 at -45%

Inscryption - $11.99 at -40%

Loop Hero - $4.94 at -67%

Monster Train - $4.99 at -80%

Roguebook - $11.24 at -55%

Slay the Spire - $8.49 at -66%

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $7.49 at -70%

CRPG

ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game - $8.99 at -40%

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $9.99 at -75%

Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition - $11.99 at -70%

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $17.99 at -60%

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition - $5.99 at -70%

Pillars of Eternity - Definitive Edition - $9.99 at -75%

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition - $14.99 at -75%

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition - $5.99 at -70%

Shadowrun Trilogy - $9.97 at -80% (Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong)

Torment: Tides of Numenera - $10.49 at -70%

Tyranny - $7.49 at -75%

Wasteland 3 - $12.49 at -75%

Metroidvania

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $13.99 at -65%

Hollow Knight - $7.49 at -50%

Ori: The Collection - $9.88 at -80% (Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition + Ori and the Will of the Wisps)

SteamWorld Dig - $1.99 at -80%

SteamWorld Dig 2 - $4.99 at -75%

Yoku's Island Express - $3.99 at -80%

Open World (RPG, Action)



Assassin's Creed Origins - $11.99 at -80%

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 at -75%

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.79 at -67%

Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 at -50%

Days Gone - $16.49 at -67%

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT - $23.99 at -40%

Dying Light - $8.99 at -70%

Fallout 4 - $6.59 at -67%

Gedonia - $7.49 at -50%

Grand Theft Auto V - $14.98 at -63%

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 at -67%

Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 at -80%

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - $4.99 at -75%

Middle-earth: Shadow of War - $7.49 at -85%

Monster Hunter Rise - $19.99 at -50%

Monster Hunter: World - $14.99 at -50%

Mount & Blade: Warband - $4.99 at -75%

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - $39.99 at -20%

Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 at -67%

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition - $5.99 at -60%

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition - $4.49 at -70%

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $9.99 at -75%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - $14.99 at -70%

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $9.99 at -80%

Real Time Tactics (like Commandos)



Desperados III - $19.99 at -50%

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $3.99 at -90%

Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice - $7.99 at -60%

Roguelike

Dungeonmans - $4.94 at -67%

Dungeons of Dredmor - $2.49 at -50%

Golden Krone Hotel - $1.99 at -80%

Jupiter Hell - $12.49 at -50%

Shattered Pixel Dungeon - $7.49 at -25%

Tales of Maj'Eyal - $3.49 at -50%

Tangledeep - $7.49 at -50%

Zorbus - $4.49 at -25%

Roguelite

Children of Morta - $6.59 at -70%

Dead Cells - $12.49 at -50%

Hades - $12.49 at -50%

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - $10.04 at -33%

Vampire Survivors - $3.99 at -20%

Simulation (City Builder, Colony Sim, Farming Sim, etc.)



Anno 1800 - $14.99 at -75%

Cities: Skylines - $8.99 at -70%

Core Keeper - $11.69 at -10%

Factory Town - $7.99 at -60%

Football Manager 2023 - $40.19 at -33%

Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 at -75%

Rimworld - $27.99 at -20%

Satisfactory - $17.99 at -40%

Stardew Valley - $10.49 at -30%

Tropico 4 - $7.49 at -50%

Tropico 5 - $9.99 at -50%

Tropico 6 - $15.99 at -60%

Souls-like

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition - $29.99 at -50%

Nioh: Complete Edition - $12.49 at -75%

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition - $29.99 at -40%

Strategy (Real time, turn based, 4x, grand strategy)



Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - $13.39 at -33%

A Total War Saga: TROY - $24.99 at -50%

Crusader Kings III - $34.99 at -30%

ENDLESS Legend - $7.49 at -75%

ENDLESS Space 2 - $9.99 at -75%

Europa Universalis IV - $9.99 at -75%

Hearts of Iron IV - $9.99 at -75%

HUMANKIND - $16.99 at -66%

Old World - $29.99 at -25%

Northgard - $8.99 at -70%

Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $5.99 at -90%

Stellaris - $9.99 at -75%

Total War: SHOGUN 2 - $7.49 at -75%

Total War: WARHAMMER - $14.99 at -75%

Total War: WARHAMMER II - $20.39 at -66%

Total War: WARHAMMER III - $40.19 at -33%

Note: Total War games have real-time combat, but are turn-based on the campaign map.

Racing and Driving

American Truck Simulator - $4.99 at -75%

Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 at -75%

Forza Horizon 4 - $19.79 at -67%

Forza Horizon 5 - $35.99 at -40%

Survival and Crafting

No Man's Sky - $29.99 at -50%

Terraria - $4.99 at -50%

Valheim - $13.99 at -30%

Steam recently revised its regional pricing in many countries around the World, this has effectively made many games unaffordable for some people. So, sales like these are the best time to get some games for cheap. I also advise checking game prices at SteamDB to learn whether a current discount it is a historical low price on Steam. IsThereAnyDeal is a good site to check prices on third-party game sellers.

A few of these games were previously given away on Steam, Epic Games, GOG, etc., so check your libraries to see if you already own them. Before buying a game, check whether it has a bundle that lets you complete your collection, if you own one or more items in it, you may get a better price for it.

Steam Deck is on sale

Valve's handheld gaming system Steam Deck was launched 1 year ago, and to celebrate its anniversary, the console is on sale for 10% off of its regular price. You can get the 64GB eMMC model for $359.10. The Steam Deck 256GB NVMe SSD trim costs $475.10, while the 512GB NVMe SSD version is priced at $584.10.

Steam Sale Dates 2023

Don't worry if you miss the Spring Sale, or if the prices aren't to your expectations. According to a document published by Valve for developers, the Steam Summer Sale 2023 will start on June 29th and runs until July 13th. The Steam Autumn Sale 2023 has been scheduled to run from November 21st to 28th. The Steam Winter Sale 2023 will kick off on December 21st, and end on January 4th 2024.

Which games did you buy during the Steam Spring Sale 2023?

