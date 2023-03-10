Discord launches three new AI experiences, including OpenAI-powered conversations

Discord announced today that it is launching a whole range of new AI experiences as public free experiments on a limited number of its servers. The company highlights that AI has been an integral part of many Discord users and servers already, stating that "more than 30 million people already use AI apps on Discord every month".

The largest belongs to Midjourney, an AI that enables users to create images using text instructions. Discord claims that its users have created more than 1 billion unique images already using AI applications on Discord servers.

AI experiences are available on nearly 3 million servers already. These ranges from AI helping with the generation of gaming assets to writing novels in groups with AI, to AI companions, AI companies and AI-based learning communities. 10% of new Discord users join because of AI, according to the company.

Discord explains that users join Discord for AI because of its community-based approach. Users may use AI together with friends on Discord, which is what sets it apart from Bing Chat, Google Bard, ChatGPT and other AI-powered services and applications.

Discord is launching three AI experiences

Discord launched three AI experiences on select servers for a small set of its users. There is Clyde, which many Discord users may have run into already on the site. It is a helpful robot that is responding to slash commands and sending direct messages to users when they have made an error.

An updated version of Clyde, powered by OpenAI technology, is coming to some Discord users and servers next week.

Discord notes that the AI-powered Clyde can "now answer questions" and that users and groups may have "extended conversations" with Clyde. All it takes is to type @Clyde in a server to get started.

Clyde can also run commands for the user; it can create a thread for a group of friends to hang out, recommend playlists, access GIFs and emojis and more.

AutoMod AI is the second artificial intelligence feature that is coming to Discord. Like Clyde AI, AutoMod AI is an AI-powered version of a tool that is been on Discord already. AutoMod is a moderation tool that acts automatically. GitHub says that it has blocked more than 45 million unwanted messages since its introduction.

AutoMod AI is designed to inform moderations on Discord whenever server rules are broken. The AI takes the "context of a conversation" into account, and uses OpenAI technology as well.

Conversation Summaries is the third and final AI experience. As the name suggests, it is an AI that is summarizing messages into topics. Ideal to catch up when a user has been away for a period. The feature needs to be enabled in the server settings and Discord plans to experiment with the feature in a number of ways starting next week.

Discord revealed a few additional AI-powered features that are coming to the service. There is Avatar Remix, which is an open source tool that "lets friends remix each others' avatars using the power of generative image models".

Discord developers are also considering adding a whiteboard with AI preview to the service. They note that they "are exploring a shared visual space to collaborate with friends and colleagues that includes an AI-powered text-to-image generator".

Last but not least, Discord is launching an AI incubator as part of its first ecosystem fund, which it launched last year.

