Fortnite 24.20 update is out with special AoT content

Apr 11, 2023
Apr 11, 2023
As the Spring Breakout Easter event in Fortnite comes to a close, the burning question on every gamer's mind is: what's next for the battle royale modes? Luckily, trustworthy leakers have been on the case, and they've uncovered a plethora of exciting details about the upcoming major update v24.20.

Brace yourselves, because Attack on Titan gear and challenges are on the horizon, along with the highly-anticipated Eren Yeager skin. And that's not all - rumor has it that a sleek and futuristic weapon may finally make its way into the game's chests.

Fortnite fans, mark your calendars for April 11th at 3 AM ET because that's when the highly-anticipated 24.20 update drops. And the official Fortnite Status Twitter account confirms that the update will include the ODM Gear Mythic, straight out of Attack on Titan.

As we've seen from teasers, this gear will allow players to swing from structures and zip to far-off locations in record time. But that's not all, my fellow gamers. Thanks to renowned Fortnite dataminer ShiinaBR, we now know that the patch will also introduce a slew of Attack on Titan challenges for players to tackle. And for those who've been dying to get their hands on the Eren Yeager skin and accessories, this is your chance to finally unlock them.

Diehard Attack on Titan fans, get ready to take your Fortnite experience to the next level! Not only will the Eren Yeager skin be available through completing challenges in the 24.20 update, but Mikasa and Levi Ackerman will also make their debut shortly after the update goes live. However, to obtain these sought-after skins, you'll need to head to the Item Shop and fork over some V-Bucks.

While the ODM Gear Mythic from Attack on Titan is exciting enough, ShiinaBR suggests that the update will also introduce never-before-seen Reality Augments and a "smart pistol" to the game's expanding loot pool. As shown in the initial gameplay trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, this sleek futuristic weapon has the ability to chase down moving targets, making it the perfect tool for gaining eliminations and XP fast. But that's not all, fellow gamers. The 24.20 update also comes with new Trial and Weekly challenges, offering players the chance to earn hundreds of thousands of XP.

Fortnite players, get ready to bid farewell to those annoying bugs that have been plaguing the game. According to the game's Trello board, the 24.20 update will come packed with an abundance of bug fixes. The development team has been hard at work resolving glitches that cause sporadic movement to Back Blings and structures, along with investigating an issue that has been blocking Android users from accessing Creative maps.

Don't miss out on the full patch notes for the 24.20 update, available now on the official website of Fortnite. From the Attack on Titan gear and challenges, to the Reality Augments and smart pistol, to the bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, every detail of the update is outlined in-depth. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, the patch notes are a valuable resource to keep up with the latest changes and stay ahead of the competition. Head over to the official website of Fortnite now to read the full patch notes and get ready for an epic gaming experience!

