Troll your friends with Discord's latest feature

Discord has launched its new Soundboard feature after testing it for a year. It will eliminate the need for a third-party app to troll your friends during calls!

The company has been testing the feature for a year now. Some users had access to it, and now it is available for every Discord voice channel. Just like any other Discord feature, it is very easy to use, as you only need a couple of clicks. It is located near the "Start an Activity" icon at the bottom left of your screen. Apart from the built-in sounds, users can also upload their own sounds.

You can only upload MP3 files that are less than five seconds, and they must be below 512 KB. You can give your sounds names and related emojis. After uploading the sound from your PC, it will appear alongside Discord's built-in sounds, quack, airhorn, cricket, golf clap, and sad horn.

The company explains the feature as: "What’s that sound? Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s your friend smashing the button with the airhorn sound in the server’s Soundboard! Soundboard is your way to react in a Discord voice channel with brief audio clips."

You can adjust the volume of Soundboard

If you don't want to get trolled or just don't want to hear the sounds, Discord has enabled a voice adjuster. You can also manage who can use Soundboard in your server while enabling or disabling permission for specific roles or server members.

Discord has become the most famous communication apps among gamers in a couple of years with its straightforward features and easy-to-use interface.

People have been using third-party apps to play sounds in voice channels, like Soundpad. Even though it is very easy to use and costs only $4.99, not to mention getting it on Steam and keeping it in your library as long as you have access to your account. However, only the Soundpad user had access to sounds, and only they were able to play them. Discord has made it available for every user who is active in the voice channel.

