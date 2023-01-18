Discord Acquires Gas a Poll Platform

For most of us, the terms Discord and Gas could be new. During a time when the rise of social media platforms is no surprise, we find platforms such as these. I will quickly enlighten you by giving a brief definition of both platforms.

Discord is a popular communication platform designed for online gaming communities. It features voice and text chat functionality, as well as the ability to create and join servers (communities) and participate in voice and text channels within those servers. Discord also offers a wide range of third-party integrations, including support for a variety of games and game-related activities.

Gas, on the other hand, is a social media app that was formerly known as Melt and as well as Crush. Gas is an American anonymous platform that was launched in August 2022. The app was mainly created for high schoolers and was developed by Nikita Bier, Dave Schatz, and Isaiah Turner. Gas focuses on encouraging and empowering through positive affirmations. Gas, without a doubt, has created a fun and meaningful platform for young people to express themselves.

The platform Discord has announced its acquisition of Gas, an app that is very popular amongst teens and gives social media a positive vibe. On Gas, most users are students who can add friends and answer some polls about their classmates. According to some data released by Sensor Tower, Gas had a consumer spending of $7 million with more than 7.4 million installs, since its launch in 2022.

Despite its acquisition by Discord, Gas will continue to be a standalone app with its team joining Discord. According to Bier, Gas has had 4 team members since its acquisition. The acquisition by Discord was mainly because Gas had a series of unfortunate events.

Gas has been a very popular app and has been subjected to widespread rumors of sex trafficking. Although this was proven to be false, it still negatively affected the app's downloads. The hoax also resulted in several death threats being sent to Bier and his team via the internet. Sex trafficking accusations are becoming very popular as we see sites such as Walksafe and IRL also being hit by such accusations.

Although Discord has acquired Gas, they decided to keep it as a separate entity and only announced that they would be integrating a selection of apps into their servers. Integration of these community polls are a possibility on the messaging platform in the future. The terms and conditions of Discord acquiring Gas haven’t been released to the public.

