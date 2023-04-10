Which is the best Soundboard for PC: Top 5 list

Soundboards are mostly used in content creation areas like podcasts and such. They let content creators use free preset voices from a bird chirping to a drum roll, literally anything they want. If you are one of those content creators who want to add more entertainment, you should definitely check out the apps below. Here are the five best soundboard apps for PC!

Soundboards have become an essential tool in the entertainment industry, offering content creators a wide range of benefits. They offer a convenient way for creators to add sound effects and music to their projects, which can enhance the overall quality of the content. There are many different applications, so it might be hard for a rookie to decide which one to use. The applications you will see below are some of the most used in the industry.

Voxal Voice Changer

Voxal Voice Changer is very useful except for its outdated interface, especially if you are looking for low CPU usage software. Calling it the best soundboard for PC wouldn't be right as you will see below; there are a few more other software with different intentions.

Voxal's Voice Changer is a pretty basic but effective solution for your content. It lets you create unlimited custom voice effects and supports audio input. The outdated interface might be a question mark in most's heads. Still, because it is very basic and uses your CPU at the lowest level possible, it wouldn't have made sense if it had a fancy interface with different animations and all that.

You can get it for free online and use some of its basic features without paying a single dime, including vocal effects, background noises, etc.

Fine Voice

Fine Voice is a real-time voice changer that transforms your voice into different styles in Discord, YouTube, Zoom, etc. Artificial intelligence is being used in almost every industry in today's world, and not surprisingly, Fine Voice also relies on AI technology.

Besides its voice-changing capabilities, you can also record high-quality audio for podcasts, audiobooks, voiceovers, songs, and videos. Fine Voice has four different features: real-time voice changer, voice recorder, text-to-speech, and speech-to-text features.

You can download it for free, but you must subscribe to a paid plan to use its distinct features. Below you can find the prices:

1-Month Plan: $9.99

Yearly Plan: $39.99

Lifetime Plan: $69.99

UnicTool MagicVox

Just like Fine Voice, UnicTool MagicVox is an AI-powered tool that you could use for fun or work. It offers over 120 voice filters that you can change your voice in real-time. The company calls the application "the best voice modifier for Gamers, Influencers, Vtubers, etc."

You can download MagicVox for free online, but if you want to use its features, you must subscribe to one of its paid plans. Here are the prices:

1-Month Plan: $8.95

1-Quarter Plan: $12.95

1-Year Plan: $ 19.95

Lifetime Plan: $39.95

Podcast Soundboard

Unlike most of the others on this list, podcast Soundboard is a Mac software that works perfectly on macOS. You can also get it on different operating systems, including Android and Windows. It also supports midi devices and offers more features than just a voice changer. If you own a Mac and want to improve your podcast, this might be the best soundboard you can choose.

It supports different file formats, like MP3, WAV, OGG, and such, so you don't have to worry about whether your format is supported. You can also edit your tracks by trimming them and coding your media with different colors, which is one of the most important features in terms of user experience.

You can get it on App Store for a one-time fee of $5.99.

SoundPad

The last on our list of the five best soundboard is SoundPad. It is widely used among the gaming community, and the best part about it is that you can buy it on Steam and don't need to pay any additional fees for other features.

SoundPad is a very basic and straightforward application that lets users upload sound files from their PCs and play them during games, Discord conversations, etc. If you are not looking for a professional application and just want to troll your teammates or friends, you must give it a shot.

SoundPad is $4.99 on Steam, and you only buy it once, which means it belongs to you until you lose access to your Steam account, just like the other games in your library.

