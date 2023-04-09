Control Android text messages on Mac or Windows with DeskSMS

Did you know you can send and receive Android text messages on Mac and Windows PCs? It is possible with DeskSMS and here is how to do it!
Onur Demirkol
Apr 9, 2023
Updated • Apr 7, 2023
Apps, Tutorials
|
3

There are many people who own a Mac and an Android phone at the same time. Using two different platforms might keep you away from built-in features that you could be using, including sending or receiving messages on iPhone and Mac at the same time, thanks to iMessage. Today, we will show you how to send and receive Android text messages on Mac or Windows PC by using DeskSMS!

Honestly, it is always better to use the same brand on smartphones and computers, especially if one of them is an Apple product. The company offers useful features; for example, when someone sends a text or calls you, a notification appears on your Mac too.

However, this doesn't mean that you could only use these only by owning two Apple products. Let's cut to the chase and look at how to send or receive Android text messages on Mac or Windows PC.

Did you know you can send and receive Android text messages on Mac and Windows PCs? It is possible with DeskSMS and here is how to do it!
Nerds Chalk

Send and receive Android text messages on Mac and Windows: DeskSMS

DeskSMS is an application that lets you send and receive text messages, not only on Mac and Windows but also iPads or Android tablets. It works by synchronizing your text messages with the mentioned devices and lets you stay up-to-date.

ADVERTISEMENT

When someone sends you a message, just like the Mac and iPhone example given above, it sends a notification to your device. To add additional fun to texting, you can define your own personalized avatars or choose from a huge selection of classic emojis.

Related: How to display and control your Android device on your desktop computer

How to use DeskSMS?

DeskSMS is very easy to use, and the only thing you need to do is to download the app on your Android phone and Mac or Windows PC. All steps can be found below:

  1. Download DeskSMS on your Android phone. (Google Play Store)
  2. Sign in with your Google account.
  3. Download DeskSMS on your Mac or Windows PC.
  4. Run the app and log in with your credentials.
  5. Done; you should see all your messages!
Did you know you can send and receive Android text messages on Mac and Windows PCs? It is possible with DeskSMS and here is how to do it!
DeskSMS

Is DeskSMS secure?

The company, of course, says that it is secure, and according to its explanation, here is how it works, in their words:

  • DeskSMS only uses secure connections for connecting your phone to your computer or tablet. This means whatever you receive or send via the app cannot be seen by other people and is the same security employed by banks and online stores to protect customer information.
  • When you send or receive a text message, it arrives to our servers securely and then we transmit it to wherever you want it to go.
  • When you send text messages, we use Google's Cloud Messaging service to deliver it. This does mean some of your push data may be transmitted through Google's infrastructure, which we don't control.
  • We store your account information in a way that is very similar to the banks. Your credentials contains a 128-bit key that makes them impossible to guess.

The company also deletes all accounts automatically within 3 months of inactivity due to security reasons.

 

Advertisement

Related content

Will AI replace human therapists?
GPT-4 has brought a different perspective to AI tools with its innovations. Here are the most insane things ever done on ChatGPT with GPT-4!

Most INSANE things ever done on ChatGPT (GPT-4)
Researchers from Stanford University and a couple of companies like Google worked on the 2023 AI Index. Here is everything you need to know!

The era of corporate AI: Is academia losing control?
After the news of TikTok's possible ban and Meta discontinuing the Reels Play bonus program, Gen Z creators turned their attention to Fanfix.

What is Fanfix and how to use it: Explained
OverDrive App to be Discontinued: Users Urged to Upgrade to Libby

OverDrive App to be Discontinued: Users Urged to Upgrade to Libby
ChatGPT had many users in Italy before the ban but it looks like nothing changed after the decision. People started using VPNs.

Italy's ChatGPT ban fails to deter users due to VPNs

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. JD said on April 9, 2023 at 1:36 pm
    Reply

    This app is no longer supported and for that reason it should not be recommended in the first place.

  2. Tachy said on April 9, 2023 at 4:47 pm
    Reply

    Adware is unwanted software designed to throw advertisements up on your screen, most often within a web browser. Some security professionals view it as the forerunner of the modern-day PUP (potentially unwanted program). Typically, it uses an underhanded method to either disguise itself as legitimate, or piggyback on another program to trick you into installing it on your PC, tablet, or mobile device.

  3. Paul(us)f said on April 9, 2023 at 6:07 pm
    Reply

    This app has not been actively developed. The last release is from Jul 2, 2019, up to now.
    Almost four years of no development how secure can that be?

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved