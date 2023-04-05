Lightning-fast charging tips for your iPhone

Have you ever found yourself in a rush to leave, only to be held up by the painfully slow charging of your iPhone? It can be frustrating to see your phone's battery life dwindle, despite your best efforts to keep it over 80%.

How to charge your iPhone faster?

Unfortunately, there's no quick fix for a dead battery, but there are ways to speed up the charging process and get your phone back up and running sooner. Contrary to what you might think, the lengthy charging time for your iPhone is not just in your head. However, with a few simple tweaks, you can maximize your phone's charging capabilities and minimize the wait time.

Try a wall charger

If you're looking to speed up your iPhone's charging process, ditch the USB cables and opt for a wall charger instead. While it may be convenient to plug your phone into a computer or gaming console, this method will typically result in a slower charge time. Instead, try to find an outlet and use a charger with higher wattage to maximize your charging speed. Even if you're using a charger with lower wattage, you'll still likely see a faster charge time when using an outlet.

Avoid using a wireless charger

Wireless charging may be the epitome of convenience and technology, but when it comes to speed, it can't quite compete with traditional charging methods. While wireless charging pads are great for leisurely charges or overnight sessions, if you're in a hurry, it's best to stick with the good old-fashioned charging cable. While it may not be as flashy, a cable will get the job done quickly and effectively when time is of the essence.

Get a fast charger

If you're the proud owner of an iPhone 8 or newer, you have access to a nifty feature called "fast charging," which promises to boost your battery life up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. However, there's a catch: despite this impressive feature, Apple has never included a charger with a high enough wattage to support fast charging.

That free charger from your old iPhone won't cut it, as you'll need a charger with at least 20W to take advantage of this speedy feature. To make matters worse, Apple no longer includes chargers with their iPhones, so you'll need to purchase one separately.

While a higher wattage charger will certainly charge your phone faster, there are limits to its effectiveness. It's not as simple as buying the highest wattage charger you can find; for example, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a charging limit of 27W, meaning it won't charge any faster than that even with a compatible charger.

Avoid using your iPhone while it’s charging

When your iPhone is charging, it's best to let it be. It's not just high-intensity activities like streaming or gaming that can slow down the charging process; even something as simple as scrolling through Instagram or sending text messages can hinder your phone's progress.

If your battery is running low and you're in a rush to get it charged up, it's best to resist the temptation to use it and let it charge undisturbed. By leaving your phone alone while it charges, you'll give it the best chance to regain strength quickly and efficiently.

Turn off your iPhone entirely when charging

For the quickest charge possible, consider turning your iPhone off entirely. Even when you're not actively using your phone, it may still be running apps in the background or tracking your location, both of which can slow down the charging process. By shutting down your phone completely, you'll eliminate these background processes and give your device the best chance to charge up as quickly as possible.

Use Low Power Mode

If you're looking for another way to optimize your charging time, consider turning on Low Power Mode. This feature shuts down background functions that can drain your battery, resulting in faster charging times. To turn on Low Power Mode, simply navigate to the "Battery" menu within your Settings app and toggle the switch to the "On" position.

If you're particularly vigilant about your battery life, you can even set Low Power Mode to turn on automatically when your phone hits a certain battery percentage, ensuring you're always getting the most out of your device. While enabling Low Power Mode won't dramatically reduce your charging time, every little bit helps when you're in a hurry.

