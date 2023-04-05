Make crystal-clear phone calls with iPhone's new feature

Apple has released the latest version of its operating system, iOS 16.4, which is now available on all compatible iPhones. This update includes a range of new and exciting features, such as additional emojis, improved crash detection, and updates to the Weather app with support for voiceover.

Additionally, users can now receive push notifications for Safari and enjoy an updated podcast interface. One particularly noteworthy feature is the enhanced call quality, which ensures crystal-clear conversations during phone calls.

The key to this improved call quality is the Voice Isolation feature for cellular calls, which is now available after updating to the latest iOS 16.4 version. Previously, this feature was limited to VoIP calls made via apps like FaceTime and WhatsApp.

Comparable to active noise cancellation found in some earbuds, the Voice Isolation feature filters out ambient noise picked up by the iPhone's microphone during a call, ensuring that only the speaker's voice is transmitted to the other end of the line. With this new feature, iPhone users can look forward to clearer and more uninterrupted conversations.

To take advantage of the Voice Isolation feature, it is necessary to own an iPhone SE (2020) or a more recent model. In this article, we provide a guide on how to activate this useful feature in the new iOS 16.4 update.

How to activate Voice Isolation on iPhone with iOS 16.4?

It is important to note that the Voice Isolation feature cannot be directly toggled on from the iPhone's Settings menu.

The feature will then be enabled for the current call and will also be automatically activated for future calls, eliminating the need to repeat the process each time.

Fortunately, the steps are simple and straightforward, making it easy for iPhone users to take advantage of this new and useful feature.

Wide Spectrum

Along with the Voice Isolation feature, Apple also introduced Wide Spectrum audio for FaceTime. This feature is designed to capture a wide range of sounds, including ambient noises and background music, making it ideal for when users want to share the entire audio experience of their surroundings with the person on the other end of the call.

While Wide Spectrum audio is currently not available for regular phone calls, the mention in iOS 16.4 that the feature is "currently unavailable" suggests that it may be expanded to the Phone app in the future.

If you ever do decide you want to disable Voice Isolation once activated, follow the same steps again, but switch your call quality back to Standard in the Mic Mode menu.

