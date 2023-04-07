Windows 11 vs macOS Monterey: Which one to choose?

Windows and macOS are the computer market's leaders but which one is better? Here is our brief Windows 11 vs macOS Monterey comparison!
Onur Demirkol
Apr 7, 2023
Updated • Apr 6, 2023
Apple, Windows
|
7

Windows and Mac are two of the most-used operating systems in the world, and both offer different features and interfaces. However, there is more to consider when it comes to picking which is better. In this article, we will look deeper at the Windows 11 vs macOS Monterey comparison and evaluate both operating systems in different areas.

Both operating systems have their strengths and weaknesses. You must clarify your needs and decide what you need in a computer. It will be easier to pick a computer after figuring out your needs. There are some important points to consider, and you can find some below. Here is a short Windows 11 vs. macOS Monetery comparison!

Windows 11 vs. macOS Monterey

Windows 11 vs. macOS Monterey: Which is better?

As mentioned, both have different user interfaces and features. It wouldn't be right to say one is better than the other because they might be useful for different people, according to preferences. For example, if you are a gamer and want to play almost every game in the market, Windows must be your go-to choice, as most games don't support macOS. However, if you are looking for better longevity and reselling value, Macbooks are a step ahead. There can be more examples showing their advantages and disadvantages.

Design differences

The user interface used to be one of the key distinctions between Windows and Mac operating systems. With a start menu and taskbar at the bottom of the screen, Windows features a more traditional user interface. On the other hand, Mac has a simpler user interface with a menu bar at the top and a dock at the bottom of the screen. However, this changed with Windows 11 as Microsoft decided to put app icons at the center bottom of the screen.

This doesn't mean that both have the same interface. By centering the taskbar, Microsoft made its design similar to macOS, and it gives the feeling of Apple's LaunchPad. LaunchPad shows you all the apps on your Mac; think about it like the home screen on iPhones and iPads. Windows 11 still has the feeling of older versions with its design.

Windows 11

Performance

Performance-wise, there aren't any huge differences between these two operating systems. Microsoft says that Windows 11 is the most secure OS in the family, and apparently, update speeds are 40% faster. On the other hand, Apple hasn't launched any improvements regarding performance with Monterey. In the past, Windows had a bad reputation for not being as stable as macOS.

Customization

Windows offers several customization options, which let users tailor their computers to their preferences. You can change your background picture and taskbar color or customize the start menu however you want. macOS, on the other hand, has limited customization options.

macOS Monterey

Windows 11 vs. macOS Monterey: Minimum system requirements

Both operating systems have different system requirements. While Microsoft focuses on computer hardware, Apple considers the Mac models.

Windows 11

  • Processor: 1 GHz?or?faster with 2 or more cores on acompatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC).
  • RAM: 4 GB.
  • Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device.
  • System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable.
  • TPM (Trusted Platform Module): TPM version 2.0.
  • Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver.
  • Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9" diagonally, 8 bits per color channel.

macOS Monterey

  • iMac (late 2015 and later)
  • iMac Pro (2017 and later)
  • Mac Pro (late 2013 and later)
  • Mac Mini (later 2014 and later)
  • MacBook Air (early 2015 and later)
  • MacBook (early 2016 and later)

In the end, it is hard to say which one is better as they both have different strong and weak sides. Apple's social image might be the biggest difference in the Windows 11 vs. macOS Monterey comparison, thanks to its marketing campaigns.

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on April 7, 2023 at 1:17 pm
    What a magnificently pointless article ?

    1. Matt Mann said on April 7, 2023 at 9:46 pm
      Oh so true!

  2. CrazyHick7403 said on April 7, 2023 at 2:16 pm
    Mac OS is more stable and works better, but Windows will always have the best 3rd party support so it wins by a huge margin, Mac OS still remains something like “Premium Linux” – best for browsing the web, reading e-mails and watching funny cat videos.

  3. John said on April 7, 2023 at 2:48 pm
    I use both and like Mac for smaller screens better. Apple does scaling better because they match up screen to proper scale the best. Windows scaling is still hit and miss. It’s fine at 100% scale but not so great scaling on laptops.

  4. Matt Mann said on April 7, 2023 at 9:47 pm
    Might as well ask which oil is the best for my vehicle.
    Opinions will be just as varied.

  5. StudentLoanDebt said on April 7, 2023 at 9:56 pm
    Even though Windows 11 is the biggest piece of crap. I still rather it over useless MacOS.

  6. Klaas Vaak said on April 8, 2023 at 7:53 am
    Why compare Win 11 with Monterey instead of with the latest macOS version Ventura?

