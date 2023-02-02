A Discord bug is slowing down Nvidia graphics cards and this is the solution

Leri Koen
Feb 2, 2023
Updated • Feb 2, 2023
Hardware
|
1

Discord has grown immensely in popularity over the last few years and has even been adding new platforms to its services. Currently, it’s the go-to chat and calling app for both PC and console gamers. However, gamers aren’t the only ones making use of the platform. Influencers from other niches are also starting to flock to Discord, as it provides a platform where they can truly interact with their audience and friends. That is, until bugs start slowing down your system.

This is what’s happening to certain PC users after the last Discord update. The most recent Discord update is making Nvidia GeForce graphics cards run slower. This means serious gamers and individuals alike using Nvidia graphics cards are experiencing the same issue. While this issue may go unnoticed by some, gamers who rely on the power of these graphics cards for seamless gameplay, have taken note. These gamers have taken to Reddit to discuss the drops in graphics speed.

Nvidia has responded to the concern on its support page. Here they mention that some users may have noticed that the graphics card memory clocks no longer reach full speed when launching a game. Users have reported drops of as much as 200MHz while running Discord at the same time. While this drop is not significant enough to stop gameplay altogether, it can still be an inconvenience for some.

To this point, Nvidia has not released a specific model of graphics card that’s being affected. As such, it’s safe to assume that all GeForce graphics cards have been affected by this recent bug. Nvidia is already working on a fix to restore full functionality to the graphics cards. However, in the meantime, they’ve also given users a quick fix that they can try while waiting for the full patch.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Discord bug is slowing down Nvidia graphics cards

These instructions may seem complex at first, but if you follow along carefully, you’ll find it’s a simple process. To avoid any miscommunication or cases of ‘broken telephone’, these instructions have been taken verbatim from the Nvidia Support page to ensure you can get it right on the first try.

  • Download the NVIDIA program GeForce 3D Profile Manager. 
  • Open the GeForce 3D Profile Manager.    
  • Click on the button ‘Export SLI Profiles’. 
  • A file explorer window will pop up. Select a location to export and save the NVIDIA Profiles text file.  
  • Open the text file saved in step 4 using Notepad (or any program that does not automatically apply formatting). 
  • Perform a search for the section ‘Discord’. Add a new line and type the following text as shown in the screenshot below: Setting ID_0x50166c5e = 0x00000000 
  • Save the edited NVIDIA Profiles as a txt file.  
  • Go back to the GeForce 3D Profile Manager and click on the Import SLI Profiles button.     
  • A file explorer window will appear. Select the updated “NVIDIA Profiles.txt” file and then click on the Open button.   
  • Once completed, you may close the GeForce 3D Profile Manager application.

Once you’ve completed the steps listed above successfully, you’ll be able to start using Discord again without anything holding back your Nvidia graphics card. If you’re not eager to rummage around and change settings, we recommend you be a little patient as Nvidia is working on a fix that will be rolled out soon. Maybe Nvidia should focus more on fixing this issue, then the Microsoft-Blizzard-Activision acquisition.

Advertisement

Related content

Are you ready for mixed reality? Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm think you are

Are you ready for mixed reality? Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm think you are
M2 Pro/Max to M1 Pro/Max: A Look at the Speed of Apple's Latest Silicon Chips

M2 Pro/Max to M1 Pro/Max: A Look at the Speed of Apple's Latest Silicon Chips
Are the new MacBook Pros worth it? Key specs of the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 2023

Are the new MacBook Pros worth it? Key specs of the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 2023
Samsung’s S23 Ultra may be hiding by a revolutionary new sensor

Samsung’s new sensor might be the S23 Ultra’s secret weapon
Back to Vintage: Sony’s New Walkman, Price, Availability and Key Specs

Back to Vintage: Sony’s New Walkman, Price, Availability and Key Specs
Will there be a touchscreen Mac

Will there be a touchscreen Mac? Here's what you need to know

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on February 2, 2023 at 2:54 pm
    Reply

    Hello @Leri Koen, welcome to Ghacks! Thanks for the article.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved