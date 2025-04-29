WhatsApp Web set to launch voice and video calling features

WhatsApp Web is poised to gain a major update to its functionality by potentially introducing voice and video calling capabilities directly from the browser. Currently, users are limited to sending messages and sharing media through the web client, as real-time audio and video communication requires the installation of the WhatsApp desktop application.

The evolution of WhatsApp Web has been noteworthy, but the absence of voice and video call support has been a prominent limitation, when compared to the competition. WhatsApp had recently changed the way how one can start a call in beta versions, users can tap a call button in group chats, which defaults to a video call, but there is an option to switch to a voice call. Personal chats display both voice and video call buttons. Such improvements were normally designed for WhatsApp's mobile apps, and later added to the desktop program.

However, according to a leak by WABetaInfo, development for these eagerly anticipated features are underway. Once rolled out, users will be able to initiate voice and video calls directly from popular browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge, without the need for the dedicated desktop app. This improvement could be particularly useful for those who require seamless communication across devices, allowing for a more versatile user experience. Whether in the office, at home, or on the go, WhatsApp Web users would no longer face the inconvenience of switching between applications for calls.

Adding this feature would also elevate WhatsApp's position as a vital communication tool in today’s digital landscape. WhatsApp's commitment to the web version of its service is impressive, as it could have opted to keep the features locked away behind the standalone app. While exact details regarding the rollout are yet to be clarified, some people are speculating that an announcement may not be too far away.

Source: Beta News, The Verge

