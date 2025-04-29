WhatsApp Web set to launch voice and video calling features

Apr 29, 2025
WhatsApp Web is poised to gain a major update to its functionality by potentially introducing voice and video calling capabilities directly from the browser. Currently, users are limited to sending messages and sharing media through the web client, as real-time audio and video communication requires the installation of the WhatsApp desktop application.

The evolution of WhatsApp Web has been noteworthy, but the absence of voice and video call support has been a prominent limitation, when compared to the competition.  WhatsApp had recently changed the way how one can start a call in beta versions, users can tap a call button in group chats, which defaults to a video call, but there is an option to switch to a voice call. Personal chats display both voice and video call buttons. Such improvements were normally designed for WhatsApp's mobile apps, and later added to the desktop program.

However, according to a leak by WABetaInfo, development for these eagerly anticipated features are underway. Once rolled out, users will be able to initiate voice and video calls directly from popular browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge, without the need for the dedicated desktop app. This improvement could be particularly useful for those who require seamless communication across devices, allowing for a more versatile user experience. Whether in the office, at home, or on the go, WhatsApp Web users would no longer face the inconvenience of switching between applications for calls.

Adding this feature would also elevate WhatsApp's position as a vital communication tool in today’s digital landscape. WhatsApp's commitment to the web version of its service is impressive, as it could have opted to keep the features locked away behind the standalone app. While exact details regarding the rollout are yet to be clarified, some people are speculating that an announcement may not be too far away.

Source: Beta News, The Verge

Microsoft has launched a new feature called Copilot Vision. This functionality allows Microsoft’s AI to literally see what users see on their screens, offering insights and assistance as they browse. While it may sound similar to Recall, it is actually closer to Google's Gemini Live sharing feature which, coincidentally, has been made free for all Android users. Microsoft had some sweet news of its own, it has announced that Copilot Vision is now available free of charge for Edge users, but there is a catch. It is only available for users in the United States. Copilot Vision was initially available only to paid subscribers of the Copilot Pro plan, but it has now expanded its reach to a wider audience. It has been designed to optimize hands-free interaction, and allows users to communicate naturally with Copilot Vision. For instance, users can open a web page and ask questions about it, and the AI will respond to your query, by analyzing the contents on the screen. In addition to voice interactions, users can still type queries to the AI as needed. Users can visit the official website to try the feature. Copilot Vision is rather limited in its current state, it is only compatible with nine websites for now: Wikipedia, Amazon, Food & Wine, Tripadvisor, Target, OpenTable, Williams Sonoma, Wayfair, and Geoguessr. Microsoft has indicated that it plans to broaden compatibility, enhancing the feature's utility. Despite its innovative capabilities, the introduction of Copilot Vision has ignited debates about privacy and data security. Many are apprehensive about AI features that analyze screen content. Microsoft is taking a cautious approach to roll out the feature, particularly in light of recent criticism surrounding Windows Recall, a function that captures screenshots every five seconds. Following criticism, Microsoft delayed this feature, but has since proceeded with its plans after making necessary adjustments, which it says will ensure enhanced security. Microsoft states that it only logs Copilot's responses to the user, and that it does not collect any input, image or content from web pages during a Copilot Vision session. Google on the other hand claims users love Gemini Live video and screen sharing, and it is evident Microsoft wants its own product to not only compete, but succeed in the AI market.

Microsoft makes Copilot Vision free for Edge users in the US
