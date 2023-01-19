January 17, 2023, Apple launched their new MacBook Pro 14 and 16 but is it worth it? The MacBook 14 and 16 models feature the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to ensure high-level performance with various ports, MagSafe fast charging, mini-LED displays, and more.

In October 2021, the M1-based MacBook Pro model made its debut and before that Apple only updated the MacBook Pro annually. Rumour has it that there is no new MacBook Pro model in the pipeline anytime soon. Therefore investing in a MacBook Pro might be a good time.

Let us look at the key specs of these models to assist your decision about which MacBook Pro might suit your budget the best.

Same Cover, New Look

The replication of the MacBook Pro isn’t that different from the 2021 model and is evocative of the latest MacBook Air model. The fundamental improvement is what’s under the hood, and according to Apple, we won’t be disappointed with the prolonged battery life and better performance.

The MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with the M2 Pro and M2 Max configurations feature more memory bandwidth and processing cores than the latest Air and Pro 13. The M2 Pro is a more capable graphics processor with a combined 19 GPUs compared to the 10 GPUs from the standard M2. Another option for the latest MacBook Pro lineup is the M2 Max, equipped with a combined 38 GPUs.

A maximum of 96GB of unified memory will be upgraded, which will be available for some of the latest laptop configurations. It provides you with four times more RAM than you will have in either the MacPro 13 or the M2 MacBook Air. Above that, you can still configure the latest MacBook Pro models with onboard SSD storage of up to 8TB as to the other MacBook variations with a 2TB cap.

The display of the MacBook Pro 14 features a 3024 x 1964 maximum resolution, whereas the Pro 16 resolution is 3456 x 2234. However, it has the same port selection as the prior 2021 models featuring three USB-C ports. The HDMI port now supports 4K displays at 240Hz or 8K at 60Hz.

Models

MacBook Pro 14

M2 Pro with 8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD.

M2 Pro with 12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU, 16GB Memory, and 1TB SSD.

M2 Max with 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 32GB memory, and 1TB SSD.

MacBook Pro 16

M2 Pro with 12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD.

M2 Pro with 12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU, 16GB Memory, and 1TB SSD.

M2 Max with 12-Core CPU, 38-Core GPU, 32GB Memory, 1TB SSD.

The MacBook Pro 14 and 16s 2023 updates aren’t tremendous improvements, but the new M2 processors may just be Apple’s smoking gun for anyone that is still unsure of considering upgrading!

