The Next-generation 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro's exciting features

Shaun
Jan 18, 2023
Apple
|
1

Rumors have it that Apple may soon be launching their 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Each with come with various features that have got users excited. This article will look at the various features you can expect from these new launches.

New Chips

One of the main features of the two new MacBook Pro models is the chips. These models will come with the M2 Pro and M2 Max advanced chips. These chips come with a faster performance and are said to be the key to a better overall experience. However, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg states that these chips may only marginally improve performance in comparison to the older M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Next Generation MacBook Pro M2 Pro and M2 Max advanced chips

Wi-Fi 6E

The new models will also support Wi-Fi 6E. This means it will extend Wi-Fi to the 6GHz band. It allows for more bandwidth, lower latency, and better speeds. The current MacBook Pro models only support 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast RAM

The new models will also come with high-speed RAM; however, not much is known about them. It is speculated that the new models will come with the new LPDDR5X RAM from Samsung. This helps with 33% more memory bandwidth, and 20% reduced power consumption.

Design Changes

While the insides of the new models will come with additional features, the exteriors may be unchanged, as per Gurman and Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo. This, however, is not very surprising as Apple recently changed the exterior in 2021 with more HDMI ports and a top-notch display. Apple usually does not make too many hardware changes with each generation, and the 2023 models will be no exception.

Advertisement

Related content

Netflix for iOS gets a redesigned interface and new animations

Netflix app for iOS gets a redesigned interface and new animations
How To Use iPhone Emergency Satelite iOS?

How To Use iPhone Emergency Satelite iOS?
Apple announced a big update to Apple Maps main

Apple announced a big update to Apple Maps. Here's what it looks like
Overdue christmas gift from Apple as the company looks into launching cheaper airpods

Overdue christmas gift from Apple as the company looks into launching cheaper airpods

Preview versions of Apple TV, Music and Devices are now available on the Microsoft Store
audiobooks

Apple Books introduces support for digitally narrated audiobooks

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. WilliamGates said on January 18, 2023 at 1:27 pm
    Reply

    Now you can do nothing faster and longer on your new M2 Pro and M2 Max inside Apple’s walled garden. When 99% of your software library is no longer functional, it is not worthwhile. Particularly software companies either stopped updating or vanished. This is why Windows is superior. Let’s avoid discussing the ridiculous notch in the screen. What was Apple seriously thinking? Every single individual who thought that was a good idea would be fired by Steve Jobs.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved