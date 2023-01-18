Rumors have it that Apple may soon be launching their 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Each with come with various features that have got users excited. This article will look at the various features you can expect from these new launches.

New Chips

One of the main features of the two new MacBook Pro models is the chips. These models will come with the M2 Pro and M2 Max advanced chips. These chips come with a faster performance and are said to be the key to a better overall experience. However, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg states that these chips may only marginally improve performance in comparison to the older M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Wi-Fi 6E

The new models will also support Wi-Fi 6E. This means it will extend Wi-Fi to the 6GHz band. It allows for more bandwidth, lower latency, and better speeds. The current MacBook Pro models only support 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

Fast RAM

The new models will also come with high-speed RAM; however, not much is known about them. It is speculated that the new models will come with the new LPDDR5X RAM from Samsung. This helps with 33% more memory bandwidth, and 20% reduced power consumption.

Design Changes

While the insides of the new models will come with additional features, the exteriors may be unchanged, as per Gurman and Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo. This, however, is not very surprising as Apple recently changed the exterior in 2021 with more HDMI ports and a top-notch display. Apple usually does not make too many hardware changes with each generation, and the 2023 models will be no exception.

