Android 16: Advanced Protection will prevent USB-based attacks

Android 14 QPR beta
Martin Brinkmann
Apr 28, 2025
Google Android
|
0

Work on Android 16, the big Android release of 2025 continues. Deep dives into beta versions of Android 16 revealed a few security features already, including Identity Check and improved theft protections.

A new security feature called Advanced Protection will also make its debut in Android 16. The feature, which brings Google's Advanced Protection Program to Android devices, locks various features on Android 16 devices in order to improve security.

Up until now, this included disabling 2G access, no sideloading permission for apps, the blocking of WEP connections, and MTE available only for compatible apps.

USB-based attack protection

Another feature of Advanced Protection is that many USB-based attacks are prevented while the mode is active. Android Authority discovered strings in the latest Android 16 build that reveals information about USB protection.

According to the information, USB connections are blocked when the Android device is locked and Advanced Protection is enabled. A test confirmed the functionality, and that already connected USB devices are not disconnected when the screen is locked.

Why this is important: USB devices, like USB keyboards or sticks, may be used in attacks. Many computer users know that they should not insert USB devices from unknown sources into their computers.

On Android, similar attacks may happen when a USB device is connected to an Android device. While many Android users may also be careful when it comes to connecting unknown devices, that is not helping when a phone or tablet gets lost or stolen.

This is the main situation where Advanced Protection kicks in, provided that the Android device is locked and the PIN was not brute forced or guessed.

While data connections are blocked, Android devices continue to be charged via USB, even with the feature enabled and the device locked.

Advanced Protection blocks USB device connections when the phone or tablet is locked. Android users who want to connect a USB device but forgot about the security feature need to disconnect it, unlock the device, and then reconnect the USB device to establish a working connection.

Android Authority uploaded a demo video to YouTube that showcases the new feature on Android 16.

The new Advanced Protection feature will be opt-in. Means, Android users need to enable it before it starts protecting the device actively. It is unclear yet if Android users can enable or disable specific features of Advanced Protection, or if this is an all or nothing security feature.

It remains to be seen how this will work, especially regarding the sideloading protection. Will it affect already installed apps or updates of such apps, or only new installs?

Now You: What is your take on this new security feature? Would you enable Advanced Protection on your devices? Let us know in the comment section below.

Summary
Android 16: Advanced Protection will prevent USB-based attacks
Article Name
Android 16: Advanced Protection will prevent USB-based attacks
Description
Android 16 includes a new opt-in security feature called Advanced Protection that blocks USB-based attacks while the device is locked.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Google rolls out auto-restart feature for enhanced security on Android

Google rolls out auto-restart feature for enhanced security on Android
Identity Check could come to phones with Android 16

Identity Check could come to phones with Android 16
Google Pixel 9a to introduce Battery Health Assistance feature

Google Pixel 9a will ship with a Battery Health Assistance feature
Samsung set to launch One UI 7 based on Android 15 for Galaxy S series

Android development moves behind closed doors, public access limited until official release

Theft Protection on Android: what it is and how you activate the feature
Google cracks down on major ad fraud scheme affecting Play Store apps with millions of downloads

Google cracks down on major ad fraud scheme affecting Play Store apps with millions of downloads

Tutorials & Tips

Google Play Store Error DF-DFERH-01: Reasons and how to fix it?

How to use Nearby Share on Windows?

How to remove Android’s Discover page?


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved