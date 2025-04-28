Android 16: Advanced Protection will prevent USB-based attacks

Work on Android 16, the big Android release of 2025 continues. Deep dives into beta versions of Android 16 revealed a few security features already, including Identity Check and improved theft protections.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new security feature called Advanced Protection will also make its debut in Android 16. The feature, which brings Google's Advanced Protection Program to Android devices, locks various features on Android 16 devices in order to improve security.

Up until now, this included disabling 2G access, no sideloading permission for apps, the blocking of WEP connections, and MTE available only for compatible apps.

USB-based attack protection

Another feature of Advanced Protection is that many USB-based attacks are prevented while the mode is active. Android Authority discovered strings in the latest Android 16 build that reveals information about USB protection.

According to the information, USB connections are blocked when the Android device is locked and Advanced Protection is enabled. A test confirmed the functionality, and that already connected USB devices are not disconnected when the screen is locked.

Why this is important: USB devices, like USB keyboards or sticks, may be used in attacks. Many computer users know that they should not insert USB devices from unknown sources into their computers.

On Android, similar attacks may happen when a USB device is connected to an Android device. While many Android users may also be careful when it comes to connecting unknown devices, that is not helping when a phone or tablet gets lost or stolen.

This is the main situation where Advanced Protection kicks in, provided that the Android device is locked and the PIN was not brute forced or guessed.

While data connections are blocked, Android devices continue to be charged via USB, even with the feature enabled and the device locked.

Advanced Protection blocks USB device connections when the phone or tablet is locked. Android users who want to connect a USB device but forgot about the security feature need to disconnect it, unlock the device, and then reconnect the USB device to establish a working connection.

Android Authority uploaded a demo video to YouTube that showcases the new feature on Android 16.

The new Advanced Protection feature will be opt-in. Means, Android users need to enable it before it starts protecting the device actively. It is unclear yet if Android users can enable or disable specific features of Advanced Protection, or if this is an all or nothing security feature.

It remains to be seen how this will work, especially regarding the sideloading protection. Will it affect already installed apps or updates of such apps, or only new installs?

Now You: What is your take on this new security feature? Would you enable Advanced Protection on your devices? Let us know in the comment section below.

Summary Article Name Android 16: Advanced Protection will prevent USB-based attacks Description Android 16 includes a new opt-in security feature called Advanced Protection that blocks USB-based attacks while the device is locked. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement