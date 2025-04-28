Oblivion Remastered update breaks DLSS and Frame Gen on PC

The recent update for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has raised concerns among players using PC Game Pass, as it has caused disruptions to gameplay. Following the update that was released on Friday, many users have reported losing access to critical settings, most notably the inability to access upscaling features such as DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and Frame Generation.

This limitation forces the game to run at native resolution, which increases the performance costs, and making it difficult for players to maintain a smooth frame rate while exploring the expansive world of Cyrodiil. Some users have argued that the game is unoptimized and that these issues affect many games that run on Unreal Engine 5.

Windows Central reports that the state of the game mirrors previous problems encountered in the PC Game Pass version of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, which launched without DLSS support. Despite various patches being issued post-launch, many players find the loss of upscaling options frustrating, particularly for those operating on older hardware that benefits from these enhancements. As modern titles increasingly require advanced graphical features like ray tracing and upscaling technologies, the lack of support can severely hinder the gaming experience.

Additionally, players have expressed frustration over the absence of cross-save functionality between Xbox and Steam. Oblivion Remastered's current limitations not only frustrate individual players but also raise questions regarding the overall cohesion of the gaming ecosystem.

A patch to reinstate DLSS support and the implementation of cross-save functionality between Xbox and Steam are highly anticipated by the community, promising a more seamless experience for avid fans of the beloved RPG.

Interestingly, the Steam version of Oblivion Remastered was not affected by the update. However, the game seems to be plagued with issues, Digital Foundry's review criticized the performance problems of Oblivion Remastered on PC.

