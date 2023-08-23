NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 will offer smoother gaming than ever

NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, the latest advancement in the world of gaming graphics, is set to revolutionize how we experience ray tracing. This technology, set to launch in the coming fall, is designed for all RTX GPUs, promising to elevate the quality of ray-tracing effects through a new technique known as Ray Reconstruction.

DLSS, which stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling, is NVIDIA's AI-driven technology that uses machine learning to upscale lower-resolution images in real time, resulting in smoother and more visually appealing graphics. NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 builds on this foundation and introduces a groundbreaking feature called Ray Reconstruction.

See how Bryan Catanzaro explains how NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 works in the Youtube video by NVIDIA GeForce Youtube channel below.

NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 will take the Ray Tracing quality to next level

Ray tracing, a technique used to simulate realistic lighting and reflections in virtual environments, has already marked a significant leap in gaming visual fidelity. However, it can be demanding on hardware.

NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 addresses this challenge by introducing Ray Reconstruction, which leverages AI to enhance ray-traced image quality across all GeForce RTX GPUs.

This innovation allows for better reconstruction of ray-traced effects, leading to improved realism and overall visual appeal.

Expanding compatibility

One of the most exciting aspects of DLSS 3.5 is its compatibility with all RTX GPUs.

This inclusivity ensures that gamers with varying hardware setups can benefit from the technology, enhancing their gaming experiences regardless of their system's specifications.

NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 aims to strike a balance between image quality and performance.

By utilizing AI to optimize the rendering process, it not only enhances visual fidelity but also potentially boosts frame rates.

This dual advantage makes the gaming experience smoother and more immersive for players who crave both stunning visuals and fluid gameplay.

NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 release date draws near

NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 is set to be released this fall. It will become available in several upcoming games, including Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Portal with RTX, Chaos Vantage, and D5.

Among these games, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is scheduled to launch on September 26th and will feature the technology preview of the fully ray-traced Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode, showcasing the power of DLSS 3.5 in enhancing ray tracing and overall graphics quality.

