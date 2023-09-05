Huawei teardown showcases China's chip breakthrough

The Huawei teardown of Mate 60 Pro conducted by tech enthusiasts has revealed a fascinating blend of cutting-edge technology and indigenous innovation.

Huawei's Mate 60 Pro has emerged as a symbol of China's relentless pursuit of technological self-reliance. This smartphone, powered by the Kirin 9000s chip fabricated in China by SMIC, has not only piqued the curiosity of tech enthusiasts but also showcased China's chip breakthrough amid US sanctions.

What does Huawei teardown show us?

A teardown of Huawei's new 5G Mate 60 Pro phone has revealed that it is powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip that was made in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC). This is a significant breakthrough for China's chip industry, as it shows that they are now capable of producing advanced chips that are comparable to those made by global leaders like TSMC.

The Kirin 9000s chip is a 7-nanometer processor, which is the same node as the chips used in many of the latest flagship smartphones from Apple and Samsung. It is also equipped with a new AI engine that is said to be 20% more powerful than the previous generation.

The teardown also found that the Mate 60 Pro uses a number of other components that were made in China, including the camera sensors, the display, and the battery. This suggests that Huawei is increasingly relying on domestic suppliers for its smartphones, as a way to mitigate the impact of US sanctions.

China's chip breakthrough

The US government has imposed a number of restrictions on Huawei in recent years, in an attempt to prevent the company from accessing US technology. These sanctions have made it difficult for Huawei to obtain the chips and other components it needs to manufacture its products.

The teardown of the Mate 60 Pro is a sign of China's chip breakthrough and China is making progress in its efforts to become self-sufficient in the chip industry. This is a major strategic goal for the Chinese government, as it seeks to reduce its reliance on foreign technology.

