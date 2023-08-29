Huawei Mate 60 Pro: Specs, colors, price

Today marked the launch of Huawei's latest flagship model, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro. Here is everything you need to know about the new smartphone!

According to the official listing, the 12GB+512GB variant of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro comes with a price tag of 6999 yuan (approximately 887 euros or 960 USD). Let's delve into the details of the new device!

Huawei Mate 60 Pro specs

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro boasts a generously sized 6.82-inch OLED screen with a screen resolution of FHD+ 2720 × 1260 pixels. The display supports a wide range of colors, including 1.07 billion colors, and features the P3 wide color gamut. The screen offers a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz thanks to the LTPO adaptive refresh rate technology.

The rear circular camera module houses a powerful quartet of cameras. This array consists of a 50-megapixel ultra-variable camera with an aperture range of F1.4 to F4.0 and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an F2.2 aperture, and a 48-megapixel ultra-macro telephoto camera boasting an F3.0 aperture and OIS. This telephoto lens enables 3.5x optical zoom and an impressive 100x digital zoom capability.

The front of the Mate 60 Pro showcases a design with three openings, accommodating a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an F2.4 aperture and a 3D depth-sensing camera, further enhancing the device's photography capabilities.

A notable achievement for Huawei is the inclusion of satellite communication capabilities in the Mate 60 Pro. This feature sets a new precedent as the world's first widely available smartphone with support for satellite calls. With this innovation, users can effortlessly make and receive calls via satellite, even in areas lacking terrestrial network coverage, ensuring continuous connectivity.

The Mate 60 Pro also showcases the integration of the second generation of Kulun glass technology. This advancement builds upon the technology introduced with the Mate 50 series the previous year, enhancing the durability and performance of the smartphone's display.

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro boasts a substantial 12GB of RAM and offers three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. If you need additional storage, you have the option to expand it by up to 256GB using an NM memory card.

This phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery in the battery department, ensuring extended usage periods. The device supports a range of fast charging options, including up to 88W wired super-fast charging, 50W wireless super-fast charging, and 20W wireless reverse charging. These capabilities contribute to efficient and convenient charging experiences for users.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro colors

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro boasts a distinct concentric design that draws inspiration from the beauty of majestic mountains and flowing rivers. The smartphone is available in four captivating color options: Yachuan Green, Baisha Silver, Nannuo Purple, and Yadan Black.

