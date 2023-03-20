US sanctions' cost to Huawei revealed

The U.S. sanctions slowed down Huawei from becoming the leading smartphone manufacturer, forcing it to change 13,000 parts in its products.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 20, 2023
Mobile Computing
|
0

Due to the U.S. trade sanctions, Huawei had to replace 13,000 parts in its products, says the company founder Ren Zhengfei. Despite the sanctions, Huawei focuses more on vertical integration but still uses old parts in some of its new products.

According to a report by Reuters, Huawei's founder announced that 13,000 parts were replaced in the products since the U.S. supply chain ban. Moreover, the company had to redesign 4,000 circuit boards for its products over the course of three years.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University transcripted his speech in February.

Reuters says that the founder Ren stated Huawei invested $23.8 billion in research and development in 2022, and added, "as our profitability improves, we'll continue to increase R&D spending."

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. export controls banned Huawei from reaching many technologies, including its supply of chips from U.S. companies as well as resources to create its own chips and commission partners to produce them.

The U.S. sanctions slowed down Huawei from becoming the leading smartphone manufacturer, forcing it to change 13,000 parts in its products.
Huawei

U.S. sanctions hit Huawei in many aspects

Huawei was on the road to become the world's largest smartphone manufacturer. However, the United States government, in a way, prevented it from reaching its goal. The Chinese company is now unable to reach the U.S. supply chain to boost its devices with some of the latest technologies.

The company was even excluded from the Google Android user list and had to develop its own operating system. One year after that, the U.S. Commerce Department announced a new export rule that banned the shipping of cutting-edge silicones to Huawei. Last year, the Biden administration also banned the sale of any Huawei products within the country.

According to Ren, Huawei has built its own enterprise resource planning system, MetaERP. It will launch next month, in April, and will help the company with finance, core business functions, supply chain, and manufacturing operations.

Huawei also has no intentions to launch a rival to ChatGPT, which is the latest trend in the technology world. However, it is looking to become the "underlying computing platform" of AI. Huawei wants to supply the world with enough computing power to help grow the AI business.

The company is still leading the Chinese smartphone market but accusations and proofs signal that it will be away from the western market for a little longer.

Advertisement

Related content

How to Hide Instagram Account and Prevent Other Users from Finding You

How to Hide Instagram Account and Prevent Other Users from Finding You
Samsung is expected to announce red Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 at the Unpacked event and there are some exciting leaks about both devices.

Get ready to "flip out": Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 uncovered
Peter Ma, a Talented Student Uses AI to look for aliens

Peter Ma, a Talented Student Uses AI to look for aliens
Android 14 Will Let You Know When Your Battery Is Super Low

Android 14 Will Let You Know When Your Battery Is Super Low
What Is App and Browser Control on Windows?

What Is App and Browser Control on Windows?

How to Use ChatGPT to Make a Resume

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved