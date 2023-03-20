Get ready to "flip out": Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 uncovered

At the unpacked event in August, Samsung plans to announce its new foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 5, alongside Galaxy Flip 5. Before the event, rumors said both phones would have better displays and IPX8-rated water resistance.

Famous tipster Ice Universe started a Twitter thread and gave some of the key specifications Samsung wants to include in the upcoming models of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5. Ice Universe gathered all the information they had already leaked and listed them to show what to expect.

Disclose some Fold5/Flip5 specifications. I mentioned them before, but now I'm putting them together. 1. Both Fold5 and Flip5 adopt water droplet hinges and support IPX8 level waterproof. ADVERTISEMENT 2. The size of Fold5 is only 0.2mm different from that of Fold4, which can be almost… https://t.co/yEiPfgYQF1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 19, 2023

Fold 5 is expected to weigh around only 254 grams, slightly less than Fold 4, which was 263 grams. Even though both phones will be almost the same size, the upcoming model won't have a gap when folded, and its thickness will be 13.x mm. The difference between both models is expected to be only 0.2 mm.

Just like last year, Fold 5 will have a 6.2-inch display but with a new touch screen technology. Also, it is expected to boast a SnapDragon Gen 8 2 chipset, the same as S23 and Flip 5. The triple camera will feature 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide, and 10 MP telephoto units, which are currently being used for S23 Plus.

Flip 5 to have a bigger outer screen

On the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to have an almost square-sized new design measuring around 3.4 inches. It will feature slimmer bezels around the inner foldable display. According to Gizmo China, another leak showed today that the Galaxy Flip 5 might have another small-sized cover display, which will have the ability to show basic information like the time, battery status, and AR emojis.

Flip 5's outer screen is almost 3.4 inches, says Ice Universe, meaning that the outer screen will occupy most of the area. It might also show notifications and widgets. Lastly, it is expected to offer a better battery life compared to its predecessor.

As mentioned, Samsung might reveal both devices at the Galaxy Unpacked Event in August. All of these features will be official in Summer as well as the launch dates. More information might be leaked in the upcoming days.

