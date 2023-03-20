Get ready to "flip out": Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 uncovered

Samsung is expected to announce red Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 at the Unpacked event and there are some exciting leaks about both devices.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 20, 2023
Updated • Mar 20, 2023
Mobile Computing
|
0

At the unpacked event in August, Samsung plans to announce its new foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 5, alongside Galaxy Flip 5. Before the event, rumors said both phones would have better displays and IPX8-rated water resistance.

Famous tipster Ice Universe started a Twitter thread and gave some of the key specifications Samsung wants to include in the upcoming models of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5. Ice Universe gathered all the information they had already leaked and listed them to show what to expect.

Fold 5 is expected to weigh around only 254 grams, slightly less than Fold 4, which was 263 grams. Even though both phones will be almost the same size, the upcoming model won't have a gap when folded, and its thickness will be 13.x mm. The difference between both models is expected to be only 0.2 mm.

Just like last year, Fold 5 will have a 6.2-inch display but with a new touch screen technology. Also, it is expected to boast a SnapDragon Gen 8 2 chipset, the same as S23 and Flip 5. The triple camera will feature 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide, and 10 MP telephoto units, which are currently being used for S23 Plus.

Samsung is expected to announce red Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 at the Unpacked event and there are some exciting leaks about both devices.
Samsung

Flip 5 to have a bigger outer screen

On the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to have an almost square-sized new design measuring around 3.4 inches. It will feature slimmer bezels around the inner foldable display. According to Gizmo China, another leak showed today that the Galaxy Flip 5 might have another small-sized cover display, which will have the ability to show basic information like the time, battery status, and AR emojis.

Flip 5's outer screen is almost 3.4 inches, says Ice Universe, meaning that the outer screen will occupy most of the area. It might also show notifications and widgets. Lastly, it is expected to offer a better battery life compared to its predecessor. 

As mentioned, Samsung might reveal both devices at the Galaxy Unpacked Event in August. All of these features will be official in Summer as well as the launch dates. More information might be leaked in the upcoming days.

Advertisement

Related content

The U.S. sanctions slowed down Huawei from becoming the leading smartphone manufacturer, forcing it to change 13,000 parts in its products.

US sanctions' cost to Huawei revealed
How to Hide Instagram Account and Prevent Other Users from Finding You

How to Hide Instagram Account and Prevent Other Users from Finding You
Peter Ma, a Talented Student Uses AI to look for aliens

Peter Ma, a Talented Student Uses AI to look for aliens
Android 14 Will Let You Know When Your Battery Is Super Low

Android 14 Will Let You Know When Your Battery Is Super Low
What Is App and Browser Control on Windows?

What Is App and Browser Control on Windows?

How to Use ChatGPT to Make a Resume

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved