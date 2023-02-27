Huawei steals the show at MWC 2023 despite China ban

Onur Demirkol
Feb 27, 2023
Mobile Computing
Huawei has expanded its footprint by 50% from last year and is dominating Mobile World Congress 2023, while showcasing some of its upcoming technology. Despite the Western sanctions, Huawei still manages to impress many attendants.

Many of the upcoming smartphone companies in the world aimed for this year's Mobile World Congress to show off and expand their presence in the market. Multiple companies announced some of their new technologies to a huge audience, including 2,000 exhibitors and sponsors. Alongside other Eastern companies, Huawei is also one of the tech giants that attended the event and dominated the first day with their "supersized presence."

"The sanctions have had a big impact, but the company is not going to try to break any of those rules. But at the same time, that's not going to slow us down from delivering innovation, innovative solutions. We will continue to do business with companies and countries that want our support," said Brian Chamberlain at the expo, executive advisor at Huawei's wireless carrier group.

There are 150 Chinese companies out of 2,000 exhibitors and sponsors, and Huawei is leading the congress with its huge presence. The company has expanded its footprint by 50% from last year and is almost taking one of the hall's whole area. The company is also posting the latest news on their website about the expo, and as seen below in the picture, lots of people are willing to see their new technologies and future announcements.

Huawei's Hall 1 exhibition booth at MWC Barcelona 2023 via: Huawei

 

The tension between China and the United States has recently increased again due to the spy balloon occasion, TikTok, and computer chips. The US convinced some of its western allies to ban Huawei products in their countries three years ago. Huawei might be leaking important and sensitive information to the Chinese government. Due to this cybersecurity issue, the company is banned in some parts of the world, including the US, some countries in Europe, and Australia.

Comments

  1. m3city said on February 27, 2023 at 3:40 pm
    Aaaand not a word written why “Huawei steals the show at MWC”. How to call such crappy journalism? I was actually curious what might Huawei had presented, eg new Harmony OS equipped phones for EU zone, better support for apps that may require google services, anything.

