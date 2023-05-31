Nvidia hits $1 trillion valuation riding AI wave

Nvidia briefly achieved a market valuation of $1 trillion on Tuesday morning, capitalizing on the widespread adoption of generative artificial intelligence tools by tech companies of various scales. The prominence of AI tools was unmistakable at recent events like Google I/O and Microsoft Build, with a significant portion of presentations dedicated to showcasing their capabilities. Given Nvidia's pivotal role as a key provider of AI-centric hardware chips, it has solidified its position as an indispensable supplier for businesses operating in the AI domain.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the start of trading today, Nvidia's shares were priced slightly above $405 each, propelling the company's overall valuation beyond the significant $1 trillion mark. This achievement places Nvidia in an elite league alongside technology giants Apple and Microsoft, who surpassed this remarkable milestone in August 2018 and August 2019, respectively. Notably, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, as well as tech behemoths Amazon and Google, are among the other esteemed firms that valued over $1 trillion.

Following a surge that saw its share price reach a peak of around $419 on Monday, Nvidia experienced a subsequent decline, with the stock closing at $401.11 in the market. Consequently, the company's market capitalization stands at approximately $992 billion, temporarily placing it outside the coveted $1 trillion club. However, it is worth noting that market dynamics can be volatile, and Nvidia's valuation may fluctuate in the future.

In its latest quarterly earnings report, Nvidia revealed an impressive profit exceeding $2 billion. This noteworthy achievement comes on the heels of a successful period for Nvidia's business during the initial phases of the pandemic. At that time, the company experienced a surge in demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) as a result of shortages in the market. The high demand stemmed from the popularity of PC gaming and cryptocurrency mining. However, it is important to note that these markets experienced a decline in 2022.

During the autumn season, Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, acknowledged an oversupply of gaming graphics processing units (GPUs) within the company's inventory, which necessitated selling them at reduced prices. However, the narrative took a more positive turn by the time Nvidia's next report was released in February. The emergence of ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI, garnered significant media attention, contributing to a more optimistic outlook. Huang emphasized the promising prospects of Nvidia's data center segment, which resulted in the company achieving a new revenue record for data centers.

Nvidia's presence at Computex 2023 was marked by a series of significant AI-related unveilings during its keynote presentation. Among the notable announcements was the demonstration of games utilizing Nvidia's Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for Games, enabling support for natural language input and responses, thereby enhancing the gaming experience. Additionally, Nvidia introduced the DGX GH200 supercomputer, powered by its cutting-edge Grace Hopper Superchip. Collectively, this supercomputer is capable of delivering an astonishing one exaflop of AI performance, signifying a remarkable leap forward in computational capabilities.

According to Bloomberg's premarket trading report on Tuesday morning, Nvidia's stock witnessed a rise of around 4 percent, reaching $404.91. This upward movement reflects positive investor sentiment and confidence in Nvidia's recent developments. Furthermore, Reuters reported that Nvidia's shares experienced a substantial increase of approximately 25 percent throughout the previous week, highlighting the growing market interest and favorable reception of the company's advancements in the AI domain.

Advertisement