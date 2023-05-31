Kingston unveils exciting lineup of products at Computex 2023

May 31, 2023
At Computex 2023 Kingston took center stage, captivating attendees with an impressive display of cutting-edge products. The company showcased an array of groundbreaking innovations.

From the revolutionary non-binary DDR5 memory to the sleek XS1000 External SSD, Kingston left no doubt about their commitment to pushing the boundaries of storage and memory technology.

Creator gadgets

In the Creator Gadgets zone, Kingston's vision for empowering content creators came to life. With a personal studio fully equipped with Kingston FURY memory, SSDs, and state-of-the-art workstation gadgets, this zone offered a haven for creatives seeking to enhance their productivity.

One standout innovation was Kingston's introduction of non-binary DDR5 memory, delivering a cost-effective solution that optimizes system costs while maintaining ideal memory-to-core ratios and bandwidth. This advancement opens up new possibilities for content creators, providing them with the tools they need to realize their creative visions without compromise.

 Enterprise suite

The Enterprise Suite stood as a testament to Kingston's commitment to delivering enterprise-level solutions that cater to the needs of the world's leading data centers. Showcasing their cutting-edge SSDs and Server Premier DDR5 memory, Kingston demonstrated their unwavering dedication to reliability and performance.

Trusted by top server manufacturers, these solutions offer industry-leading capabilities, ensuring data centers can operate seamlessly and efficiently. Additionally, the Industrial SD Card showcased in this zone excels in write-intensive recording tasks within challenging work environments, further solidifying Kingston's position as a provider of robust and durable storage solutions.

Gamer ecstasy

The Gamer Ecstasy zone immersed visitors in the world of gaming, where Kingston's products stood ready to elevate the gaming experience. Showcasing customized PC builds crafted by the world's top PC modders, this zone highlighted the seamless integration of Kingston FURY non-binary DDR5 memory and the Kingston FURY Renegade SSD.

The DDR4 memory, featuring brand-new heat spreader designs, and DDR5 RGB options with FURY CTRL lighting effects, empowered gamers with cutting-edge performance and aggressive style. Kingston's dedication to delivering high-quality components that enhance gaming performance was evident throughout this exhilarating zone.

Vlogger essentials

The Vlogger Essentials zone catered to the needs of on-the-go content creators, providing them with best-in-class storage solutions that enable ultimate portability. Kingston's partnership with EVA Air, a Star Alliance member and their long-term travel partner, took the smart-travel experience to new heights.

Visitors had an exclusive opportunity to witness the External SSD in action, a device that offers seamless file storage, sharing, and transfer for busy content creators. The Vlogger Essentials zone showcased Kingston's commitment to enabling creativity on the go while ensuring that important files and memories are always within reach.

Smart living

In the Smart Living zone, Kingston delved into their embedded solutions, which have found their way into leading global brands' products. From Acer and ASUS to BBK Electronics and OPPO, Kingston's embedded memory products are seamlessly integrated into smart home devices, drones, eBooks, and educational tools.

By enabling enhanced connectivity and functionality, Kingston empowers users to fully embrace the benefits of a smart, connected world. This zone exemplifies Kingston's belief in the "Kingston Is With You" credo, ensuring that their memory solutions enhance lives in various aspects of everyday living.

Kingston's impressive presence at Computex 2023, alongside their range of innovative products, firmly establishes them as a trailblazer in the tech industry.

By relentlessly pursuing excellence and continually pushing boundaries, Kingston continues to shape the future of memory and storage technology.

  400 said on May 31, 2023 at 10:59 am
    Yeah we all still remember the faulty SSD scam they pulled off a few years ago. Very shady company with an impressive amount of extremely bad products. Don’t buy anything from Kingston.

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann.

