Samsung's Exynos prepares to take the center stage in XR market

In order to expand its technological prowess and secure a leading position in the fast-growing XR (Extended Reality) market, Samsung is set to venture into the development of XR chips. The South Korean tech giant is preparing to unveil its very own XR headset, expected to hit the market either later this year or in the first half of the coming year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This move puts Samsung in direct competition with Apple, as the tech giant is gearing up to launch its first XR device in the coming months. As part of its strategic plan, Samsung's subsidiary, System LSI, will take the helm in developing specialized Exynos chips for XR devices.

System LSI sets the stage for XR chip production

System LSI, the division responsible for designing Samsung's Exynos processors and ISOCELL camera sensors, has embarked on an ambitious endeavor to develop processors exclusively tailored for XR devices. With an eye on the future, Samsung recognizes the immense potential of the XR market and is determined to compete with industry giants like Google and Qualcomm.

KEDGlobal, a reputable source, sheds light on Samsung's aspirations to establish a dominant presence in the XR chip market.

Exynos chips will power the XR experience

Samsung's System LSI aims to create Exynos chips specifically optimized for XR devices. This could entail designing new chips from scratch or modifying existing ones to cater to the unique demands of XR technology. These high-performance chipsets serve as the backbone of XR devices, facilitating the seamless operation of operating systems and applications, processing data from various sensors, and accurately tracking users' movements.

XR devices leverage the capabilities of these cutting-edge chips to offer users immersive experiences such as real-time language translation, interactive virtual meetings, and augmented reality navigation, where rich data is superimposed onto the physical world.

XR is the future

Market research conducted by Counterpoint Research paints a promising picture of the XR industry's future. Projections indicate that by 2025, annual sales of XR devices could surpass 110 million units, marking a substantial increase from the current 18 million units sold each year. The XR devices market is expected to witness remarkable growth, with sales potentially reaching $50.9 billion by 2025, a significant surge from $13.9 billion in 2022.

Recognizing the enormous potential of this rapidly expanding market, Samsung's Mobile Experience division, Samsung MX, has strategically partnered with Google and Qualcomm. These collaborations aim to integrate Samsung's innovative XR headset with Google's operating system and leverage the power of Qualcomm's processors, forming a solid foundation for Samsung's entry into the XR arena.

In an industry poised for transformative change, Samsung's strategic move into the XR chip market demonstrates its commitment to pushing the limits of innovation in that area.

As competition intensifies and XR devices revolutionize the way we interact with technology, Samsung's pursuit of cutting-edge XR chips positions the company at the forefront of this transformative industry. With its vast resources and dedication to technological excellence, Samsung is primed to make significant contributions to the advancement of XR technology and shape the future of immersive experiences.

Advertisement