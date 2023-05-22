Apple's last trademark application revealed "xrProOS"

We only have a couple of weeks for WWDC 2023, the event that Apple will announce its new mixed-reality headset. It looks like the company is making trademark applications all around the world for "xrProOS."

The mixed-reality headset will be Apple's new product category after a decade, and the company is getting ready to announce it in June at the WWDC 2023 event. According to MacRumors, Apple has submitted a trademark application through a shell company named "Deep Dive LLC." The application is believed to be made by Apple as the name "xrProOS," as well as its font is just like the company's regular SF Pro style.

"Delaware-based shell company "Deep Dive LLC" submitted a trademark application for "xrProOS" stylized in Apple's SF Pro font on May 18 in Argentina, Turkey, and the Phillippines, according to online records. The same company applied for an "xrOS" trademark in SF Pro in New Zealand earlier this month, and it is very likely that Apple is behind both filings as the company moves early to protect its headset-related intellectual property," said MacRumors.

These are not the only countries that Deep Dive LLC applied for trademark applications. The company has also filed other applications in Australia and the UK on May 18. However, those applications didn't include Apple's SF Pro styling.

The official records say that the first application by Deep Dive LLC was made in Jamaica, and it is one of the countries that Apple chose to apply for an initial trademark. Just by looking at the picture below, you can say that this application was definitely made by Apple.

Mixed-reality headset to headline WWDC 2023

The Cupertino-based company's mixed-reality headset will be the protagonist of the show. It is expected to have two different ports for data transfer and charging. Despite being announced in June, people who are interested in buying the $ 3,000 headset might have to wait for a couple of months to buy it.

The mixed-reality headset will not be the only innovation Apple has to offer at this year's WWDC event, as the company is also looking to launch the biggest Apple Watch update alongside other OS updates and a couple of new Macs.

